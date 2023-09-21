Rishi Sunak ‘planning A-level reform to establish British Baccalaureate’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak ‘planning A-level reform to establish British Baccalaureate’

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak previously criticised a ‘cultural sense that it’s OK to be bad at maths’ (Danny Lawson/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak previously criticised a ‘cultural sense that it’s OK to be bad at maths’ (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Prime Minister is reportedly planning to establish a new style of British Baccalaureate in which pupils would study more subjects after the age of 16.

According to several papers, including The Times and The Telegraph, the substantial A-level reform would see English and maths become compulsory until the age of 18, while pupils would be required to study a wider array of subjects in post-16 education.

Rishi Sunak has previously said all pupils in England should study some form of maths up to the age of 18, criticising a “cultural sense that it’s OK to be bad at maths”.

A Department for Education spokesperson said in a statement: “Since 2010 we have made huge progress in driving up school standards and giving young people the best start in life, with record funding for schools and more full-time teachers than ever before.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson called the plan an ‘undeliverable gimmick’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“We have already taken steps to reform the post-16 qualifications landscape, including reforming technical education and delivering millions of new high-quality apprenticeships.

“Alongside this, we have set out bold plans to ensure that every young person studies some form of maths up to the age of 18 to give them the skills they need to succeed in the jobs of the future”.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson called the plan an “undeliverable gimmick”.

Speaking on BBC’s Newsnight, Ms Phillipson said: “This is just the latest undeliverable gimmick from a weak Prime Minister and a dying Conservative government with no serious plan for improving standards of education for young people.

“Rishi Sunak should be focusing on long term plans to improve literacy and numeracy in younger children, not pursuing short term headlines with this unworkable policy, which will do nothing to raise standards.

“Labour will be focusing on how we lay strong foundations for high and rising standards in our schools and deliver a major review of curriculum and assessment from government, as part of our mission to break down barriers to opportunity.”

It comes after Mr Sunak this week announced the watering down of a host of pledges designed to help the UK reach net zero in 2050.

Both moves are said to be an attempt to draw a clear dividing line between his Conservative Party and Labour ahead of a likely general election next year.