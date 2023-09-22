UK retail sales recover in August with more spent on clothing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK retail sales recover in August with more spent on clothing

By Press Association
Sales in the UK’s retail sector returned to growth last month (James Manning/PA)
Sales in the UK’s retail sector returned to growth last month as supermarkets, clothing and homeware stores reported stronger trading after wet weather dampened July spending.

Retail sales volumes grew 0.4% in August, up from a revised fall of 1.1% in July, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It comes in slightly below expectations after economists had predicted a 0.5% rise for August, according to a consensus from Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Clothing stores reported a rebound in spending last month with sales up by 2.3%, mostly recovering from a drop of 2.9% in July.

More spending on furniture and hardware also drove up sales across household goods stores, the ONS found.

However, fuel sales acted as a drag on the overall figure, with volumes falling by 1.2% and retailers suggesting the sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices during the month reduced spending.

Furthermore, warmer weather in August lured shoppers back on to the high street, meaning that online shopping dwindled.

Non-store retailers, which predominantly means online stores, reported a 1.3% fall in sales volumes following a rise of 1.9% in July amid rain showers and online promotions boosting spending.

Senior ONS statistician Heather Bovill said: “Retail recovered a little from the large fall seen in July, driven by a partial bounce back in food and a strong month for clothing, though sales overall remain subdued.

“These were partially offset by internet sales, which dropped slightly as some people returned to shopping in person following a very wet July.

Pump price of unleaded petrol (per litre)
(PA Graphics)

“Fuel sales also fell, with increased prices hitting demand.”

But the value of spending continues to soar above pre-pandemic levels, while volumes have fallen short. It means that people are spending more money but getting fewer items in their baskets.

Compared with the pre-Covid level in February 2020, total retail sales were 17.3% higher in value terms but volumes were 1.5% lower, the ONS revealed.

Compared with the previous month, the amount people spent grew by 0.8% in August.

UK inflation has eased in recent months but prices continue to rise, especially across food items where inflation remains well in double-digits.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “Returning consumer confidence helped retail sales regain lost ground after a challenging July.

“Toiletries, cosmetics and books performed particularly well as consumers purchased holiday essentials for their late summer getaways.

“Although white goods and other big-ticket items continued to take a hit as households spent more cautiously.

“The next few months are vital for retailers as they gear up for the all-important Christmas trading.”

Erin Brookes, the European retail lead at Alvarez & Marsal, said: “While consumer confidence will no doubt be boosted by news that inflation is slowing, retailers will still need to be laser-focused on delivering value for their customers.

“The cost-of-living crisis will continue to bite as energy bills and mortgage payments weigh on household budgets, meaning savvier shopping into the festive season.”