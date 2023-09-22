Strikes by train drivers will leave some areas with no services – rail group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Strikes by train drivers will leave some areas with no services – rail group

By Press Association
Members of train drivers union Aslef will walk out on Saturday September 30 and Wednesday October 4 (Victoria Jones/PA)
Members of train drivers union Aslef will walk out on Saturday September 30 and Wednesday October 4 (Victoria Jones/PA)

Rail passengers are being warned that fresh strikes by train drivers in a long-running dispute over pay will mean some areas will have no services.

Members of train drivers union Aslef will walk out on Saturday September 30 and Wednesday October 4, coinciding with the annual conference of the Conservative Party.

The drivers will take action short of a strike in the first week of October which will also disrupt services.

The strikes will affect 15 train companies with services due to start later and finish much earlier than usual – typically between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said operators will run as many trains as possible but there will be wide regional variations, with some running no services at all.

It is likely that evening services on some lines will be affected on the days before each strike and morning services may also be disrupted on October 1 and 5 because rolling stock will not be in the right depots.

The RDG said: “The rail industry is working hard to keep trains running despite the union leaders’ decision to reject an offer which would give their members an 8% pay rise over two years, taking average salaries for train drivers up from nearly £60,000 a year to almost £65,000 a year for, on average, a four-day week.”

Special timetables for September 30 will be published on September 22 on National Rail Enquiries; and for October 4 on Wednesday September 27.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

A spokesperson for the RDG said: “We want to resolve this dispute and are acutely aware of the damaging impact it’s having on our passengers, our people and the long-term sustainability of the industry itself.

“We apologise to our customers for the unnecessary disruption to their journeys caused by the Aslef leadership.

“The offer to Aslef, which would take average driver salaries from £60,000 to £65,000 for a four-day week, remains on the table, and we are always open to constructive dialogue.

“However, at a time when industry is losing £10 million a day post-Covid, its leadership must recognise the need to make changes to how the industry is run, to both fund any rise and crucially, so we can give our passengers more reliable train services, particularly on Sundays.”