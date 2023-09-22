Ministers praise £5m community bus services fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ministers praise £5m community bus services fund

By Press Association
Transport minister Fiona Hyslop welcomed the fund (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)
A £5 million fund from the Scottish Government aimed at helping local authorities run their own bus services has been launched.

As part of the Transport (Scotland) Act 2019, councils were given the power to run their own routes in a bid to boost public transport usage and increase services in underserved areas.

The fund forms part of the Bute House Agreement – the powersharing deal between the Scottish Government and the Greens – and will prioritise more rural local authorities while also focusing on improving access to services and links between different modes of transport.

Transport minister Fiona Hyslop said: “This complements our broader package of long-term investment in bus including support for bus priority infrastructure and encouraging a shift to zero emission buses, together with the enhanced suite of options for local transport authorities to improve services according to their local needs, including formal partnerships, franchising and running their own bus services.

“The importance of collaboration with local authorities and bus operators cannot be understated if we are to create services fit for the future and achieve our climate change ambitions.”

Active travel minister and Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie said: “I’m really pleased to see the Bute House Agreement between the Scottish Government and Green MSPs produce another important tool to improve public transport across Scotland – particularly in rural areas.

“Improving access to bus services is essential if we are to place bus at the front of our just transition to net zero – supporting our world-leading commitment to reduce car kilometres by 20% by 2030.

“The fund is only one small part of how the Scottish Government is supporting active travel and public transport in Scotland, but the combination of new funds and new powers can bring much bigger benefit.”