Davey says he is ‘sick and tired of Tories’, but no electoral pact with Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Davey says he is ‘sick and tired of Tories’, but no electoral pact with Labour

By Press Association
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey (Joe Giddens/PA)

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has insisted he is not interested in a pre-election pact with Labour to oust Rishi Sunak.

As the party’s activists gathered in Bournemouth for what could be the final Lib Dem autumn conference before a general election, Sir Ed also stressed that the prospect of reversing Brexit – a policy which formed the centrepiece of the 2019 campaign – was off the table.

Sir Ed said he was not having conversations with Sir Keir Starmer, but he added: “I have to say I am sick and tired of the Tories”.

Local elections 2023
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the public did not like electoral stitch-ups (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The former energy secretary told 5 News: “Even in coalition with them I fought the Tories every single day.”

But he said he was “100%” ruling out a pre-election deal with Sir Keir, even in seats like Mid Bedfordshire, where the upcoming by-election in Nadine Dorries’ former constituency will see Labour and the Lib Dems go head to head in an effort to win it from the Conservatives.

“I’ve said in every single by-election since I’ve been leader there will be no pacts, there will be no deals. And I don’t think voters want parties to stitch thing up,” he said.

Sir Ed told the BBC that rejoining the EU was currently “off the table” and most people on the doorstep just “aren’t talking about Europe”.

But he added: “We want Britain to be back at the heart of Europe but we’re also realistic that’s going to take some time.”

SNP Europe spokesman Alyn Smith said his was now “the only major party committed to rejoining the EU”.

He said: “With Starmer, Sunak and Davey – the three bungling Brexiteers of UK politics – all throwing in the towel and ruling out any return to Europe, it’s clear independence is Scotland’s only route back to EU prosperity and the only escape from the long-term damage of Brexit.”