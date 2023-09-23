Steve Coogan and Carol Voderman back Lib Dem calls for electoral reform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steve Coogan and Carol Voderman back Lib Dem calls for electoral reform

By Press Association
Actor Steve Coogan has backed Liberal Democrat proposals for electoral reform (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Steve Coogan and Carol Vorderman have backed Liberal Democrat proposals for electoral reform, with the comedian revealing he plans to vote for the party again in the next general election.

Coogan supported calls to replace first past the post with proportional representation, saying “millions of people’s voices go unheard”.

Former Countdown presenter Vorderman has said the current system fails to deliver parliaments that “properly reflect the will of the nation”.

Their messages were screened at a party rally in Bournemouth this evening, where delegates are gathering for what they believe might be their last conference before a general election expected next year.

In a pre-recorded video, Coogan said: “I’m here to support the Lib Dems in their campaign for proportional representation. At the moment we have an electoral system that robs millions of people of their vote.

“Every time we have an election, millions of people’s voices go unheard.

“I’m not a member of the Lib Dems despite the beard and the fleece, I generally vote Labour.

“But where I live in Lewes, the candidate best placed to kick the Tories out is the Lib Dem candidate, so I vote for them.”

Steve Coogan
Steve Coogan says that despite generally supporting Labour, he will vote for his local Lib Dem candidate

Vorderman said: “We desperately need to end a system where only marginal seats matter, end a system which delivers parliaments that fail to accurately reflect votes cast and end a system where only the winner’s votes count.

“It doesn’t deliver parliaments that properly reflect the will of the nation. It has to change. But how do we get there? Well, in my opinion, the first step is tactical voting.

“At the next general election, it is absolutely vital that we come together to defeat the Tories.

“I have never seen anything this morally bankrupt in my life. Time and time again this Conservative Government has taken us for fools and has proven it is not fit to run this country.”

Carol Vorderman
Carol Vorderman called for voting reform and said that tactical voting is the way to beat the Tories

The Lib Dems have long called for proportional representation, under which parties gain seats in proportion with the number of votes cast, to replace the current “winner takes all” system.

There has been speculation that such reform could be the party’s price for any potential post-election pact with Labour.

Coogan plans to vote for Lib Dem Lewes candidate James MacCleary in a bid to oust Conservative MP Maria Caulfield.

Party leader Sir Ed Davey closed the rally with a giant blue cuckoo clock first seen in Windsor following the party’s local election gains in southern England in May.

Ed Davey and a huge clock face that reads 'time's up for Rishi Sunak'
It is believed that Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey's giant clock face will make a reappearance as he closes the party conference

He said: “While the Conservatives have counted the last four years in fines for partying during covid, in scandal upon scandal, in the prime ministers that have left in disgrace and the lettuces that outlast them, we actually have something to be proud of.

“We can count our four years with by-election victory after by-election victory, with making history with the size of the majorities we’ve overturned and with our stunning local election success.

“This Government is living on borrowed time. We know it. They know it. And when they finally decide to call time on so many years of shambles and sleaze, the Liberal Democrats will be ready.

“Ready to fight for our NHS, ready to fight for the protection of our precious environment, ready to fight for the fair deal the British people deserve.”