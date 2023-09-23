Lib Dems: Long waits for GPs three times higher in some rural areas than London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Lib Dems: Long waits for GPs three times higher in some rural areas than London

By Press Association
LibDem leader Sir Ed Davey during the Liberal Democrat conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
LibDem leader Sir Ed Davey during the Liberal Democrat conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Waiting times for GPs of at least four weeks are more than three times higher in some rural areas than in London, according to figures obtained by the Liberal Democrats.

The party is calling for a strategy to close what it is calling an “urban-rural divide” in access to GPs in England.

The party also said it will put its policy proposal to give everyone the right to see a GP within a week into its pre-manifesto due to be adopted at its party conference in Bournemouth on Sunday.

According to information commissioned by the party and provided by the House of Commons Library, 20.6% of patients living in rural areas in England waited two weeks or more for a GP appointment between April and June of this year, compared to 16.9% of those in urban areas.

For waits of four weeks or more the figure was 6% of patients in rural areas compared with 4.6% in urban ones, the party said.

The four week or more figure for London was 2.1%, compared with 7% in rural parts of the East Midlands, and 6.7% in rural parts of the South West.

The Liberal Democrats say they would give all patients the right to see a GP within a week, or within 24 hours if in urgent need, by increasing the number of GPs by 8,000.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Millions of people across the country are struggling to get a GP appointment when they need one, leaving them waiting in pain and distress. GPs should be the front door to the NHS, but that door has been slammed shut in people’s faces after years of Conservative broken promises and neglect.

“Far too many people are being left without the rapid care and treatment they need, piling more pressure on to our hospitals and other NHS services. Our rural communities are being particularly badly impacted by these painfully long GP waits, showing again how the Conservatives are taking them for granted.

“The Liberal Democrats will tackle this crisis by giving everyone the right to see a GP within a week, or 24 hours if it’s urgent. We will narrow the divide between rural and urban areas, ensuring everyone can see a GP when they need to and get the care they deserve.”

Chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs Professor Kamila Hawthorne said: “Our patients should be able to see a GP when they need one, regardless of where they live, and GPs are as worried and frustrated as they are when they have to wait longer than they should for appointments.

“But while arbitrary access targets make good soundbites and might win votes in the short-term, they are not the solution to the crisis in general practice that is threatening to destabilise the entire health service.

“Demand for our services is rising at the same time as we have more GPs leaving the profession than entering it, and general practice itself is now in dire need of support after years of under-investment and poor workforce planning.”

She added: “Each GP in England is now responsible, on average, for over 2,300 patients – an increase of over 160 patients from the end of 2019 – and this is not sustainable. These shortages are even worse in rural and more deprived areas, with GPs looking after more patients (per Full Time Equivalent).

“Our patients and our GPs and their teams deserve better, and we urge all the political parties to wake up to what is really happening in general practice and come up with practical solutions.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “GPs are vital to local communities and appointments are already on the rise – but we’re committed to increasing capacity so that practices can offer more to patients.

“We recently announced £240 million to support practices to tackle the 8am rush and make it easier and quicker for patients to see their GP using technology.

“And our long-term workforce plan will deliver the biggest training expansion in NHS history and recruit and retain hundreds of thousands more staff, including in rural areas.”