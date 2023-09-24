Triple social media tax to fund mental health worker in every schools – Lib Dems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Triple social media tax to fund mental health worker in every schools – Lib Dems

By Press Association
Sir Ed Davey has said returning to the EU is not on the table in the immediate future (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to triple tax for social media firms to fund a dedicated mental health professional in every school in England.

The proposal, which will be debated among delegates at the autumn conference in Bournemouth, would see the 2% digital services levy raised to 6%, the party says.

This would provide funding for a mental health worker to be placed in 22,000 state schools across England, it claims.

It comes as party health spokesperson Daisy Cooper warned mental health has “dropped off the political radar” as she introduces a wider package of proposals, including regular check-ups on the NHS for those at risk.

Liberal Democrat conference 2023
Sir Ed Davey alongside West Country MPs and key candidates (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

So-called mental health MOT checks would be offered to men in their 40s, women who have recently given birth and people in retirement under party plans.

Lib Dem education and children’s spokeswoman Munira Wilson said: “Young people are facing a mental health emergency and we need to act now to tackle it.

“Both the pandemic and the rise of social media have done enormous damage to children’s mental health. Conservative ministers have completely failed to grasp the scale of this crisis. They have neglected young people and let them down again and again.”

The Lib Dems are zeroing in on traditionally Conservative seats in southern England in the run-up to a general election expected next year.

Despite its focus on health and the environment, which the party believes is crucial to win over voters in Tory heartlands, questions have persisted over national issues like its stance on Brexit.

Sir Ed Davey has said returning to the EU is not on the table in the immediate future, but that the party would ultimately seek “root-and-branch” reform of Britain’s current relationship with Brussels.

“I’m worried that when parties talk about tinkering around the edges, they’re not really advocating the root-and-branch reform that Liberal Democrats believe is important to rebuild our relationship with Europe,” he said.