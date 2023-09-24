Donald Trump backs Rishi Sunak’s decision to water down net zero measures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Donald Trump backs Rishi Sunak’s decision to water down net zero measures

By Press Association
Former US president Donald Trump has praised Rishi Sunak (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Donald Trump has backed Rishi Sunak’s decision to delay a series of measures aimed at curbing emissions.

The Prime Minister announced plans including a five-year delay in banning petrol and diesel cars and made changes to the shift away from gas boilers in an effort to spare hard-pressed households from the cost of green commitments.

Former US president Mr Trump – who has railed against climate measures in his country – said: “I always knew Sunak was smart.”

Rishi Sunak
Former US president Donald Trump said Rishi Sunak was ‘smart’ for watering down green measures (PA)

On his social media platform Truth Social, Mr Trump said: “Prime Minsiter Sunak of the United Kingdom has very substantially rolled back the ridiculous ‘climate mandates’ that the United States is pushing on everyone, especially itself.

“I always knew Sunak was smart, that he wasn’t going to destroy and bankrupt his nation for fake climate alarmists that don’t have a clue.”

Mr Sunak has maintained the UK’s commitment to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, despite the changes to the way measures would be introduced.

Cabinet minister Grant Shapps told the BBC: “We have already exceeded all of our carbon budgets. We have the leading position in the G7 in terms of the amount of carbon that we’ve reduced.”

And he insisted that 2035 was “always the end date for the sale of petrol and diesel cars” because hybrid-powered vehicles were allowed to be on sale to that date.

The original plan had meant new cars powered only by petrol or diesel would have been banned by 2030, but that has now slipped to 2035.

The Defence Secretary insisted the UK was still on course to meet its commitments despite the changes on cars and boilers: “We think that we can both meet our 2050 commitments and give families a bit of a break and enable them to change their boilers as the time comes, rather than force a sort of pace which is unrealistic.”