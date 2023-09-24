Patient safety commissioner legislation must incorporate Milly’s Law – Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Patient safety commissioner legislation must incorporate Milly’s Law – Labour

By Press Association
Milly Main died of an infection at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (Kimberly Darroch/PA)
Milly Main died of an infection at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (Kimberly Darroch/PA)

Final amendments to legislation to establish a patient safety commissioner must strengthen the rights of bereaved families, Scottish Labour has said.

The Bill seeking to create an “independent public advocate” for patients will go through its final stage on Wednesday before MSPs vote on whether it becomes law.

Public health minister Jenny Minto has said the commissioner would be able to challenge the healthcare system and ensure patient voices are heard.

Scottish Labour is expected to propose amendments which will demand the legislation covers the key principles of Milly’s Law, named after 10-year-old Milly Main, who had been in remission from leukaemia at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QUEH) before she died from an infection in 2017 believed to have been caused by the hospital’s water supply.

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said the SNP and Greens had rejected the amendments at stage two but welcomed new commitment from Scottish ministers.

The Labour proposals include placing a duty on the commissioner to advocate on behalf of those affected by a major healthcare safety incident, such as in Milly’s case.

Labour’s amendments also call for a charter to be created which compels healthcare providers to comply with the demands.

Kimberly Darroch
Kimberly Darroch’s daughter Milly died in 2017 (PA)

A copy of any report produced by the commissioner into a major incident, which can be used in legal proceedings, must also be provided to the Chief Constable of Police Scotland and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, the party said.

In an appeal to MSPs ahead of the final vote, Milly’s mother Kimberly Darroch said: “I urge MSPs from all parties to do the right things and ensure that patients and families come first and are never an afterthought.

“Right now, the system is stacked against those who have questions about what happened to their loved ones – that can’t be right.

“We are looking to our parliament to put measures in place so that nobody has to go through what we went through ever again.”

Scottish Parliament
Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

Ms Baillie said: “The SNP and the Greens have already betrayed patients once during this Bill – they must not do the same again. I welcome the change of heart and the co-operation of the Scottish Government in delivering Milly’s Law.

“Too often patients and families hit by scandals in our healthcare system are failed by those in power and forced to fight for justice.

“This Bill is an important chance to start tipping the balance of power back towards patients and it is essential that the SNP-Green government take this opportunity by backing Labour’s plans.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “This important Bill champions the value of listening to patients and will ensure organisations are held to account for their responsibility to take patients’ concerns seriously.

“The Bill already ensures the commissioner is independent of government and the NHS, and will be accountable to the Scottish Parliament.

“It also allows the commissioner complete freedom to consider or investigate any issue they believe to have a significant bearing on patient safety in health care, and they will be able to gather information from patients and their families, as well as from healthcare providers, to inform their work.

“The Government has listened carefully to MSPs and has worked collaboratively with everyone ahead of Stage 3 this week.”