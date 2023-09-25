PM expected to make change forcing convicted rapists to serve full sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PM expected to make change forcing convicted rapists to serve full sentence

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Justin Tallis, PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Justin Tallis, PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is reportedly set to announce proposals which would force convicted rapists to serve their full sentence as part of a ‘gear change’ on crime.

The Daily Mail reports that Justice Secretary Alex Chalk was asked to draw up the proposals and the changes are likely to be included in the King’s Speech in November and feature in a speech in the coming weeks.

The papers quotes a Conservative source who said the changes are a part of a “gear change” to show “the real Rishi”.

In a speech last week, Mr Sunak announced “it was time to address the bigger, longer term questions we face”.

Last month he announced he would look at changing laws so that convicted criminals are compelled to attend sentencing hearings after murderer Lucy Letby did not attend her hearing.

He also announced offenders who commit the most heinous murders will face life behind bars with no chance of being released.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Justice Secretary Alex Chalk (Lucy North, PA)

Judges would be required to impose the most severe penalty in the UK’s criminal justice system to the most depraved killers, with exceptions only in extremely limited circumstances.

The law change would also make the stiffest penalty a default sentence for sexually motivated murders.

The Prime Minister said last month: “I have shared the public’s horror at the cruelty of crimes we have seen recently.

“People rightly expect that in the most serious cases, there should be a guarantee that life will mean life. They expect honesty in sentencing.

“By bringing in mandatory whole-life orders for the heinous criminals who commit the most horrific types of murder, we will make sure they never walk free.”

Mr Sunak also introduced delays to net zero targets as he ramps up his campaign ahead of the general election.

Last week Mr Sunak announced he is pushing back the ban on new petrol and diesel cars, watered down the plan to phase out gas boilers by 2035 and scrapped the requirement of energy efficiency upgrades to homes.

Despite the backlash over the changes, the Prime Minister said he was confident he would meet net zero targets to combat climate change and help the UK reach net zero by 2050.