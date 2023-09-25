Unions demand extra funding for school rebuilding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unions demand extra funding for school rebuilding

By Press Association
Trade unions have called for extra funding in the autumn statement for school rebuilding (Jacob King/PA)
Trade unions have urged Rishi Sunak to commit to an extra £4 billion to upgrade school buildings, as the Department for Education continues to grapple with a crisis over crumbling concrete.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, eight trade unions and the body representing school governors warned of “serious concerns” about the state of school buildings in England as they appealed for more funding in the autumn statement in November.

“We call on the Government to invest at least an extra £4.4 billion annually to upgrade school buildings at the upcoming Autumn Statement, bringing the total yearly spend to the £7 billion your own officials have previously recommended.

“This will help ensure this crisis never happens again and show the Government is prepared to spend whatever it takes to keep children safe in education,” the letter says.

It has been signed by the leaders of the Association of School and College Leaders, the National Association of Head Teachers, NASUWT, the National Education Union, GMB, Unison, Unite and Community.

The National Governance Association also signed the letter.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will deliver the Autumn Statement in November (Aaron Chown/PA)

Scores of schools and colleges in England were told by the Government to fully or partly close their buildings just days before the start of the autumn term amid concerns about collapse-prone reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete.

The decision, taken by Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, has sparked renewed concern about the state of school buildings.

Critics and opposition parties have accused the Conservatives of underfunding school rebuilding and improvement over the last decade.

The unions tell Mr Sunak: “Parents, school staff and children and young people have been alarmed to hear – at the start of the new academic year – about crumbling school buildings and the deterioration of the school estate, which could present a very serious risk to their safety.

“The crisis involving reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete has shone a broader light on the crippling underfunding of our school buildings, which has left many unsafe and no longer fit for purpose.”

They say that parents and teachers have long complained about “crumbling school buildings, asbestos, leaking roofs, and temporary accommodation that had long outlived their intended lifespan”.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is due to deliver his autumn statement on November 22.