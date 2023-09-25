Lib Dems receive £1m legacy donation boost to election war chest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Lib Dems receive £1m legacy donation boost to election war chest

By Press Association
LibDem leader Sir Ed Davey alongside MPs and key candidates as they arrive for the Liberal Democrat conference at the Bournemouth Conference Centre (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
LibDem leader Sir Ed Davey alongside MPs and key candidates as they arrive for the Liberal Democrat conference at the Bournemouth Conference Centre (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Liberal Democrats have received a £1 million boost to their election war chest after a member left the party money in his will.

One source said the donation, which is their biggest since 2019, would be “transformational” to the party’s campaign.

The windfall, which came from a legacy donation made by deceased former lawyer and longstanding member John Faulkner, is said to be enough to recruit extra staff in dozens of seats.

A Lib Dem source said: “We are hugely grateful for this donation that will be transformational for the party in winning more seats in the blue wall at the next election.

“We have been getting interest from more and more senior business leaders, including former Conservative donors, who are appalled by the actions of this government.

“Rishi Sunak trashing his commitments to net zero has underlined that he has turned his back on the business community and the country’s economic future.”

It comes as leader Sir Ed Davey announced he was abandoning a longstanding party pledge to put a penny on income tax in a bid to woo traditionally Conservative voters.

Even the highest earners would be spared from the levy if the Lib Dems won power, he suggested.

Sir Ed indicated the burden could instead fall to banks and large water, oil and gas firms as he faced questions on Monday about how the party would intend to fund its multibillion-pound policy platform.

On whether taxes should go up further, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “No … because over the next few years you’re seeing a big increase in taxes that are already baked in and I think there is a real danger that if we don’t ask those organisations who are doing really well, like the oil and gas companies, like the banks, like the water companies, they have the money.”