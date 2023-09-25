Number of people receiving treatment for problem drinking down 40%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Number of people receiving treatment for problem drinking down 40%

By Press Association
Only 19,617 people in Scotland accessed alcohol treatment programmes in 2021/22 compared to 32,556 in 2013/14 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Only 19,617 people in Scotland accessed alcohol treatment programmes in 2021/22 compared to 32,556 in 2013/14 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The number of people in Scotland receiving treatment for problem drinking has dropped 40% in the past eight years, sparking new calls by the Scottish Conservatives for a right to treatment to be enshrined in law.

A total of 19,617 people accessed alcohol treatment programmes in 2021/22 compared to 32,556 in 2013/14, according to figures obtained by the Tories.

The finding comes after official figures published last month showed there were 1,276 deaths in Scotland as a result of alcohol misuse in 2022 – the highest number of alcohol-related deaths recorded in 14 years.

The treatment figures were obtained by Scottish Conservative MSP Miles Briggs in a written answer to a question he asked of the Scottish Government minister for drug and alcohol policy, Elena Whitham.

Mr Briggs said the figures were “deeply alarming”.

The party spokesman for social security, housing and equalities argued the statistics underlined the need for the Right to Recovery Bill first proposed by party leader Douglas Ross in 2021 ahead of the Holyrood election.

The Bill, if passed, would enshrine in law the right of everyone with a drug or alcohol problem to receive the treatment they need.

Mr Briggs said: “It is a shameful reflection of the SNP’s mishandling of Scotland’s alcohol crisis that the number of people accessing treatment programmes has been slashed at the same time as the number dying due to problem drinking has soared.

“It’s impossible to avoid the conclusion that these two sets of stats are interlinked.

“It beggars belief that SNP ministers would allow treatment places to be dramatically cut when alcohol death rates are at a 14-year high.”

Miles Briggs
Miles Briggs called for Scottish Government support for the Right to Recovery Bill (Lesley Martin/PA)

He added: “They admitted that they took their eye off the ball on drug deaths – increasingly it seems they have again on deaths by alcohol.

“And we know, as with Scotland’s drugs-death emergency, it’s those Scots living in the most deprived areas who are most at risk from the lack of necessary support.

“These deeply alarming figures reinforce the need for the SNP to get behind the Right to Recovery Bill now.

“This legislation, which has the backing of experts, charities and those with lived experience, would ensure that every Scot can access the potentially life-saving treatment they need to tackle their addiction to alcohol or drugs.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.