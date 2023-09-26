A&E waiting times continue to stagnate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

A&E waiting times continue to stagnate

By Press Association
The figures were released on Tuesday (Jeff Moore/PA)
The figures were released on Tuesday (Jeff Moore/PA)

Waiting times in Scotland’s emergency departments continue to stagnate, with just over two thirds seen within the four-hour target, new figures show.

Statistics released by Public Health Scotland on Tuesday show 67.4% were seen within four hours in the week up to September 17, up from 66.2% the week before.

The Scottish Government aims for this figure to be at least 95% – a level not seen since the early days of the pandemic.

The news continues months of stagnation in waiting times, with the figure rising above 70% per week just once this year.

Michael Matheson
Health Secretary Michael Matheson said the Scottish Government was ‘determined’ to see improvement (Robert Perry/PA)

In the most recent week on record, the number of people waiting over 12 hours dropped from 1,066 to 935, while those waiting more than eight hours fell from 2,886 to 2,635.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said: “The Scottish Government is determined to see sustained improvement in emergency department performance.

“Monthly figures show an improving picture with reductions in long waits continuing for four consecutive months.

“We know that weekly performance is still not where we would like it to be, and there continues to be a persistent disparity in performance both between health boards and individual sites.

“We are working closely with the health boards facing the greatest challenges in performance, to improve services for patients and staff and try to drive down long waits.

“This week A&E performance was impacted by a range of factors including higher levels of Covid and associated infection control issues coupled with high occupancy and staffing gaps.

“We know this winter will present a sustained period of pressure for services and we will continue to support local systems to ensure appropriate levels of care are delivered at the right time.”