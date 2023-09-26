Three-week drug treatment target met – but 401 patients wait longer, data shows

More than 400 people on the waiting list for drug or alcohol treatment waited longer than the three-week target, according to new statistics.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) data up to June 30 showed 2,433 community treatment referrals had not started treatment, with 16% – 401 people – waiting more than the standard set by the Scottish Government in 2011.

It aims to see 90% of those referred for help with problematic drug or alcohol use wait no more than three weeks for specialist treatment.

Figures were also released for the quarter ending June 30, which showed 11,230 referrals were made to community-based specialist drug and alcohol services.

Of these, 5,835 (52%) were for alcohol misuse; 4,179 (39%) were for drugs; and 1,216, or 11%, were for co-dependency issues.

And 7,850 referrals started treatment during the quarter, with 93% waiting three weeks or less.

However, four of Scotland’s 14 health boards missed the standard – Highlands (88%), Lothian (87%), Fife (86%) and Western Isles (82%).

According to PHS, it is the 12th consecutive quarter that Lothian did not meet the target and the 10th successive quarter missed for NHS Highland.

Within prison-based services, 391 referrals were made during the quarter, with 95% involving a wait of three weeks or less.

Drugs and alcohol policy minister Elena Whitham said: “I welcome the fact that the standard for drug and alcohol treatment waiting times continues to be met nationally and people with problem drug and alcohol use can continue to quickly access treatment and support to aid their recovery.

“We are determined to do all we can to reduce alcohol-related harm and will continue to work closely with alcohol and drug partnerships (ADPs) and the third sector to address this, backed by substantial investment through National Mission funding.

“In 2023/2024, £113 million will be made available to ADPs to support local and national initiatives ensuring that local services can respond to local needs.”