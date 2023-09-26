Fear of being branded ‘racist’ hindering global asylum reform, says Braverman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fear of being branded ‘racist’ hindering global asylum reform, says Braverman

By Press Association
Home Secretary Suella Braverman is in Washington DC, where she gave a speech on illegal migration (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Fears of being branded “racist” or “illiberal” is hindering states from reforming the global asylum rules, Suella Braverman has said.

The Home Secretary was speaking during a trip to Washington DC, as she pointed to the need to reform the United Nations’ Refugee Convention.

The speech saw Ms Braverman hit back at critics, arguing that concerns over immigration does not make one an “idiot” or a “bigot”.

In the address, she said that the “cynical” reason that countries had together failed to reform the decades-old global asylum system was a “fear of being branded a racist or illiberal”.

“Any attempt to reform the Refugee Convention will see you smeared as anti-refugee.

“Similar epithets are hurled at anyone who suggests reform of the ECHR (European Convention on Human Rights) or its court in Strasbourg.

“I reject the notion that a country cannot be expected to respect human rights if it is not signed up to an international human rights organisation,” she said.

She added: “As if the UK doesn’t have a proud history of human rights dating back to Magna Carta, and the ECHR is all that is holding us back from becoming Russia.”

Ms Braverman also referenced her own family background, acknowledging that some immigration is necessary but it needed to be controlled by states.

“I am the child of immigrants.

“It is no betrayal of my parents’ story to say that immigration must be controlled.

“There is an optimal level of immigration.

“It is not zero.”

The senior Cabinet minister, whose past comments on asylum seekers have drawn criticism from campaigners and charities, said that there was a “democratic case” against “uncontrolled” migration.

“Who we allow to come into our country and become one of us is a fundamental issue. Without public consent, immigration is illegitimate.

“Dismissing as idiots or bigots those members of the public who express legitimate concerns is not merely unfair, it is dangerous,” she said.