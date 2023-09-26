Tory MP says Rishi Sunak made ‘right decision’ in delaying net zero policies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tory MP says Rishi Sunak made ‘right decision’ in delaying net zero policies

By Press Association
Dame Andrea Jenkyns paid tribute to her late mother (Victoria Jones/PA)
Dame Andrea Jenkyns paid tribute to her late mother (Victoria Jones/PA)

A Conservative MP has said the Prime Minister made the “right decision” in delaying net zero policies after becoming a dame at Windsor Castle.

After being given a DBE for her political and public service on Tuesday, Dame Andrea Jenkyns told the PA news agency: “I think Rishi made a very good decision last week delaying the climate change policies because in my red wall seat we’ve seen it is affecting working-class people, all these extra costs.

“People can’t afford to buy electric cars, they can’t afford to change their heating system.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Dame Andrea Jenkyns, formerly Assistant Whip and Minister for Skills, is made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. The honour recognises political and public service. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“As we’ve seen this week the polls have narrowed slightly, so hopefully it’ll continue, everything’s still open to play – more than it was previously.”

After receiving the damehood from the Princess Royal, Dame Andrea paid tribute to her mother who died in December.

“It was an amazing feeling today, but my thoughts have turned to my mum and dad,” she said.

“I lost my mum in December, she was amazing… very blunt and outspoken.”

The MP for Morley and Outwood was honoured for her role as the former Tory assistant whip and minister for skills on Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list in June.

Dame Andrea – a long-time supporter of the former leader – previously described him as the “nation’s greatest prime minister since Margaret Thatcher”.

Dawid Konotey-Ahulu and David Wightwick also received honours at Tuesday’s investiture.

Mr Konotey-Ahulu, co-founder of the 10,000 Interns Foundation, said “it’s an incredible thing” to be made a CBE for his services to diversity and inclusion by providing paid internships black students and graduates.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Dawid Konotey-Ahulu, co-founder of 10,000 Interns Foundation (Victoria Jones/PA)

The former barrister, who attended the castle with his 93-year-old Ghanaian father and 92-year-old English mother, said his “mantra” has helped him uplift under-represented groups.

“My mantra is lift as you climb… as you start to make it as you start to climb, remember other people and start to lift people up.

“Also, at least every child needs in their life one adult who is irrationally crazy about them.”

He has also helped create 10,000 paid internships for disabled students and graduates.

David Wightwick, chief executive of UK-Med – a humanitarian medical NGO – said it was “a huge honour” to be made a Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) for services to UK humanitarian support.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
David Wightwick being made a Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Victoria Jones/PA)

The 30-year humanitarian veteran oversaw UK-Med’s relief effort in Ukraine after the start of the war.

He said: “It’s a huge honour to be recognised for my kind of work. I would really like to thank everyone that I’ve worked with over the years.”

Mr Wightwick has delivered humanitarian aid to various major disasters including the civil war in Liberia, the West Africa Ebola outbreak, and the Yemeni conflict.