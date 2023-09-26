Scrutiny of biometric data ought to be extended, report claims

The independent scrutiny of biometric data should cover the entire criminal justice landscape in Scotland, a report has said.

Currently, oversight of biometric data – including DNA, fingerprints and photographs – is restricted to policing bodies.

Scottish Biometrics Commissioner Dr Brian Plastow believes there is merit in extending it across all criminal justice agencies and has argued for this to be considered in his annual report published on Tuesday.

The report highlights that biometric data is used extensively in criminal prosecutions, in prisons and in the multi-agency management arrangements for violent and sexual offenders.

Dr Plastow said: “My concern is that all these areas do not benefit from independent oversight nor the protection provided by our Code of Practice.

“Biometrics are shared between criminal justice partners, between prisons and criminal justice social work to name a few.

“These agencies, and policing, all work closely together and sit within the same ministerial portfolio, so it is my view that the goal should be for them all to be the subject of independent oversight.

“I would encourage Scottish ministers to give more serious consideration to opportunities to extend the independent oversight of my office and the safeguards of the statutory Code of Practice in Scotland to that whole ecosystem.”