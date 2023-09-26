Sir Elton John ‘very concerned’ over Braverman’s comments about LGBT refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Elton John ‘very concerned’ over Braverman’s comments about LGBT refugees

By Press Association
Sir Elton John has released a joint statement on remarks made by the Home Secretary (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sir Elton John has criticised Home Secretary Suella Braverman over her suggestion that it is unsustainable for the UK to offer asylum to gay people who face discrimination in their home countries.

The singer said the Home Secretary risked “further legitimising hate and violence” against LGBT+ people after she called for the “definition of who qualifies for protection” under refugee rules to be “tightened” in a speech on Tuesday.

In comments criticised by equalities campaigners, she said offering asylum to a person because they are discriminated against in their home country for being gay or a woman was not sustainable.

Addressing the centre-right think tank American Enterprise Institute in Washington, Ms Braverman said the threshold for asylum has steadily been lowered since the signing of the United Nations’ Refugee Convention more than 70 years ago.

Sir Elton responded to the comments in a joint statement posted to Instagram with his husband David Furnish and the Elton John Aids Foundation.

The statement said: “We are very concerned about the UK Home Secretary’s comments stating how discrimination for being gay or a woman should not be reason enough to qualify for protection under international refugee laws.

“Nearly a third of all nations class LGBTQ+ people as criminals and homosexuality is still punishable by death in 11 countries.

“Dismissing the very real danger LGBTQ+ communities face risks further legitimising hate and violence against them.

“Leaders need to provide more compassion, support and acceptance for those seeking a safer future.”

Following Mrs Braverman’s comments, the LGBT+ charity Stonewall tweeted to say that it was “incredibly concerning” to hear the Home Secretary stand against United Nations’ conventions, adding that “the UK has a proud recent history of helping LGBTQ+ people fleeing persecution from the Taliban”.

The UN’s refugee agency, while recognising the “complex challenges” presented by irregular migration, said the 1951 UN convention remained “crucial” for protecting people facing persecution.

Asked after her speech in Washington DC whether the UK would consider leaving the convention if reforms were not delivered, Mrs Braverman said the UK Government would do “whatever is required” to tackle the issue of migrants arriving via unauthorised routes.

She also admitted that her called-for reforms to the UN’s refugee convention would be cumbersome due to the difficulty in getting all member states to agree.

The latest Home Office figures indicate that 2% of asylum claims made in the UK last year included sexual orientation as part of the basis for a claim.

The Home Office declined to respond directly to Sir Elton’s comments.