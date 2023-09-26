‘Every effort’ must be made to track down those owed missing pension money

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

‘Every effort’ must be made to track down those owed missing pension money

By Press Association
HM Revenue and Customs will start writing to those likely to be affected by home responsibilities protection missing from their national insurance records this autumn (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Every effort must be made to track down people who may be missing out on state pension money due to vital information being absent from their national insurance (NI) records, a former pensions minister has urged.

Some people may have home responsibilities protection (HRP) missing from their NI records.

HRP was a scheme to help protect parents’ and carers’ entitlement to the state pension. NI credits replaced HRP from April 6 2010.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) are working together to find people affected and correct their records so they receive the right amount of state pension.

HMRC will start writing to people, many of them older women, this autumn, to find out if they have information missing from their NI records that could affect their pension.

But former Liberal Democrat pensions minister Sir Steve Webb said that, because HMRC is having to make an “educated guess” as to which groups of people are most likely to be affected, it appears likely that not all of those who are being underpaid will receive a letter, meaning some may be dependent on seeing general publicity and proactively putting in a claim.

If someone was underpaid but has since died, their heirs would need to claim.

The National Audit Office (NAO), which scrutinises public spending for Parliament, previously said it is estimated that 210,000 people have been underpaid £1.3 billion of state pension due to historical issues relating to HRP.

But it said the estimate from the DWP is “very uncertain” and could range from £310 million to £1.5 billion.

Women aged in their 60s and 70s are most likely to be affected, the Government has said.

Sir Steve highlighted the case of a 74-year-old woman living in Cornwall, who was being paid a state pension based on her NI contributions and heard about HRP earlier this year. She made inquiries and was told by HMRC that she had been awarded HRP from 1978/79 to 1988/89.

Although she was working for some of these years, most of them were blanks on her NI record, so HRP for those years would improve her pension.

She contacted Sir Steve, who took up her case, and she has received an increase to her state pension, plus a lump sum of nearly £17,000 for the previous underpayments.

Sir Steve, who is now a partner at consultants LCP (Lane Clark & Peacock) said: “It is truly shocking that so many people have been underpaid because of errors on their national insurance record for time at home with children.

“It is even worse that tens of thousands of people, mostly mothers, died without ever receiving the correct state pension.

“It is vitally important that HMRC and DWP are open and transparent about this whole process and that every effort is made to track down all those who may be entitled.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We have identified and are correcting an issue related to the historical recording of home responsibilities protection on the national insurance records for people who first claimed child benefit before May 2000.

“Most people’s records will be unaffected, and we have launched a new online tool to help people check whether they need to claim. HMRC will also begin writing to those likely to be affected this autumn.

“Our priority is ensuring everyone receives the financial support to which they are entitled, and state pension underpayment rates due to official error remain low at 0.5% of expenditure. Where errors do occur, we are committed to fixing them as quickly as possible.”