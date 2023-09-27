Holyrood committee to start its scrutiny of ‘significant’ justice reforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holyrood committee to start its scrutiny of ‘significant’ justice reforms

By Press Association
Legislation which aims to reform Scotland’s justice system will come under the scrutiny of Holyrood’s Criminal Justice Committee (Jane Barlow/PA)
A Holyrood committee is to start its scrutiny of major reforms to Scotland’s justice system, which could see the not proven verdict scrapped.

That is one of the changes included in the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform Bill, which also proposes establishing a pilot project that could see rape accused tried before a judge alone instead of before a jury.

The legislation, put forward by the Scottish Government, also sets out to reduce the number of people required on a jury from 15 to 12.

But the Bill would require at least two thirds of jurors to back a guilty verdict before someone could be convicted, unlike the current system where a simple majority of those on the jury is required.

With a number of other changes set out in the legislation, MSPs on the Criminal Justice Committee are expected to spend several months hearing from relevant organisations – with the committee also expected to hear from victims themselves.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance, who has already said the “landmark” legislation will “put victims and witnesses at the heart of the justice system”, will be the first to give evidence about the measures.

Speaking ahead of the committee meeting, convener Audrey Nicoll said: “This Bill is a major piece of legislation containing a number of significant provisions and, as a committee, we will take time to scrutinise it in a balanced and thorough manner.

“We want to ensure that all sides of the arguments have a chance to give their views and debate the merits of the Bill.

“We also want to ensure that all aspects of the Bill are given proper scrutiny, so we have decided to take a phased approach, over several months, to ensure that ample time is devoted to each part of this Bill.”