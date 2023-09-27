Humza Yousaf to appear before Holyrood conveners

The First Minister’s legislative agenda is set to be scrutinised by Holyrood’s Conveners Group on Wednesday.

Humza Yousaf will appear before the group, which brings together the heads of Scottish Parliament committees.

Earlier this month, the First Minister laid out his Programme for Government, which detailed the 14 Bills he will introduce in the next year, as well as increasing minimum wage for both childcare and social care staff to £12 an hour and consulting on a ban on single use vapes.

The session is chaired by Liam McArthur (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Speaking ahead of the session, Deputy Presiding Officer and chair of the Conveners Group Liam McArthur said: “Meetings with the First Minister give conveners the chance to ask him directly about the important issues their committees are exploring.

“This unique opportunity for scrutiny allows the conveners to explore in detail the impact of the First Minister’s Programme for Government on their work, as well as other matters that are important to their committees.

“In turn, this helps the Parliament’s committees carry out their vital scrutiny responsibilities in relation to the Scottish Government.”