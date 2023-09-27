Forty-four HS2 officials paid at least £150,000 a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forty-four HS2 officials paid at least £150,000 a year

By Press Association
HS2 boss Mark Thurston’s total remuneration for the last financial year was £676,763 (Joe Giddens/PA)
Dozens of people working for HS2 Ltd are being paid at least £150,000 a year.

PA news agency analysis of Cabinet Office figures shows the earnings of 44 people at the taxpayer-funded company were at that level at the end of September last year.

Their combined pay was up to £8.8 million.

Outgoing chief executive Mark Thurston was the highest earner.

HS2 Ltd’s annual report for the 2022/23 financial year shows his total remuneration for that period was £676,763, which included a bonus of nearly £40,000.

This was up from £618,144 during the previous 12 months, representing a rise of more than 9%.

His job is described as delivering the high-speed railway “to safety, cost, time and quality standards”.

It was announced in July that Mr Thurston will step down by the end of this week after six-and-a-half years in the role.

Chief commercial officer Ruth Todd received a total package worth £313,055.

Conservative MP for Buckingham Greg Smith, who has long been a strong critic of the project, said: “The absolute cheek of HS2 bosses suckling on the taxpayer teat to such great excess whilst presiding over massive cost-ballooning of the project.

“It defies belief.”

An HS2 Ltd spokesman said: “HS2 is Europe’s biggest infrastructure project and it is necessary to employ people with the right level of expertise to deliver it successfully.

“HS2 Ltd is committed to controlling costs and takes its responsibility towards value for money very seriously.

“Executive salaries are signed off by the Department for Transport and Treasury.

“Remuneration is also benchmarked against comparable organisations and managed in line with the Government’s public sector pay policy.”

HS2 Ltd’s annual report shows expenditure on consultants was £25.8 million in 2022/23.

That is down from £32.1 million during the previous 12 months.

HS2 Ltd also made four statutory redundancy payments totalling £19,414 in the financial year.

Reports have suggested that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been warned the price tag for HS2 may have soared past £100 billion, even though the Government has already scrapped the Leeds leg.

The first estimate in 2010 of the proposed high-speed rail link between London and the North was £30 billion.

In response to soaring costs, there is speculation Mr Sunak is considering cancelling or delaying HS2 between Birmingham and Manchester, as well as permanently stopping the line at Old Oak Common, west London, rather than London Euston.