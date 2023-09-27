Legal reforms ‘more a marathon than a sprint’, says minister amid boycott threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Legal reforms ‘more a marathon than a sprint’, says minister amid boycott threat

By Press Association
The Scottish Government plans to pilot putting rape trials before a judge alone without a jury (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish Government plans to pilot putting rape trials before a judge alone without a jury (Jane Barlow/PA)

Controversial reforms to Scotland’s legal system are “more of a marathon than a sprint”, the Justice Secretary said, amid concerns some lawyers could boycott plans to put rape accused on trial without a jury.

MSPs have just started scrutiny of Scottish Government legislation which would, if passed, set up a time limited pilot project where those accused of rape could be tried by a judge alone.

However with members of the Glasgow Bar Association having previously threatened to boycott such trials, Angela Constance was questioned about how she would persuade lawyers to take part.

Conservative justice spokesman Russell Findlay asked her if ministers plan to implement the change and “hope for the best”.

He added that with juries being made up of randomly selected members of the public, they could be “better at reaching a decision than a Scottish judge alone”.

Mr Findlay highlighted that judges are “predominantly late middle aged, white males who went to the same handful of universities, often privately educated and often live in the same affluent parts of Scotland”.

Ms Constance said research has indicated the “diversity of juries did not overcome the prevalence and power of rape myths” in trials.

Asked about the threat of boycotts by the legal profession, she said it is “no surprise to me there are a range of views” about the change – which is included in the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill.

The minister said she had spent the summer talking to lawyers, particularly criminal defence lawyers, about the changes being proposed, adding this had been “very helpful in terms of understanding better the nature of their particular concerns around the pilot”.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance gave evidence to MSPs on Holyrood’s Criminal Justice Committee about the proposed changes (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ms Constance told Holyrood’s Criminal Justice Committee: “All I would really emphasise is that no part of our system is exempt from change.

“I recognise change can be difficult, it can be challenging, and of course members of the legal profession are entitled to their view, they will be part of the debate.”

But with Holyrood not expected to have its final vote on the measures in the Bill before this time next year, she added: “I just think we all need to be giving each other a bit of time, a bit of space, having the debate and trying to work together.

“Because we all share that common goal, we all want guilty people to be convicted and not guilty people to walk free, and we all want the experience complainers have in our court system to be better.

“The journey we’re on, I would describe it as more of a marathon than a sprint.”

The Bill also proposes to scrap Scotland’s controversial not proven verdict, and to reduce the number of people on juries from 15 to 12 – bringing the system in line with many other countries.

The changes would also introduce the requirement that at least eight jurors would need to support a guilty verdict for a conviction.

Labour’s Katy Clark raised concerns this could lead to fewer people being convicted in the courts.

Ms Constance said the package of changes are “not designed either to increase or decrease” the number of convictions.

With research having indicated getting rid of the not proven verdict alone could result in more people being found guilty, the Justice Secretary told MSPs the requirement for a two-thirds majority to support conviction had been brought in to “balance the change in the verdicts”.