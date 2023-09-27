Scotland’s £26bn infrastructure target to be missed, auditor warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland’s £26bn infrastructure target to be missed, auditor warns

By Press Association
The Scottish Government will be unable to meet its infrastructure target (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Scottish Government will be unable to meet its infrastructure target (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A £26 billion infrastructure investment target is set to be missed by Scottish ministers due to budget constraints, Scotland’s public spending watchdog has warned.

The Scottish Government’s infrastructure investment plan set out the spending priorities to address the transition to net zero and ensuring buildings were resilient and sustainable.

But Audit Scotland is now warning the challenges faced by the reducing capital budgets and higher costs and increasing maintenance requirements make the ambitions unlikely.

Court backlogs
Auditor General Stephen Boyle issued the warning (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland’s Auditor General Stephen Boyle has warned ministers will be faced with the difficult decision of which projects to pause.

It comes as ministers anticipate a 7% real-terms reduction in the capital block grant it receives from the UK Government between 2023/24 and 2027/28.

Meanwhile, the cost increase between December 2022 and June 2023 for the infrastructure projects was expected to be at least £55 million.

Mr Boyle has urged Scottish ministers to balance the cost increases with the demand for replacement buildings, amid warnings parts of the prison estate – including HMP Barlinnie – are causing “significant concern”.

The report also warns the Scottish Government will not be able to meet its plans to double spending on maintenance, however, with the NHS detailing its backlog at £1.1 billion, ministers will have to reassess its infrastructure priorities, particularly as it faces “significant costs” to tackle buildings which including reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete.

“The Scottish Government will need to understand and deal with backlog maintenance as well as investing in new infrastructure,” the report said. “If it does not do this, it runs the risk of service interruptions and larger investments being needed in the future.”

Mr Boyle said: “Scottish Government spending decisions on infrastructure will affect public services, and ministers need to be transparent about how they are made.

“Efficient use of the public estate in the future is key to reforming public services, but the Scottish Government needs better infrastructure data to inform its planning.”

Murdo Fraser, business and economic growth spokesman for the Scottish Tories, said the report was a “damning indictment” of SNP finance mishandling.

He added: “Ministers continue to receive billions in funding from the UK Government, yet are falling woefully short of delivering the infrastructure investment required.

“Because the SNP-Green government have made Scotland the highest-taxed part of the UK, our economy is uncompetitive and not generating sufficient growth to fund these crucial projects. And failure to invest in infrastructure will further hold us back, creating a vicious circle.”

Willie Rennie, economy spokesman for the Scottish Liberal Democrats, said: “The SNP have created a vicious cycle.

“By failing to grow the economy, ministers have left less money for investment in critical infrastructure, which in turn only worsens economic performance.

“We need to end a decade of depressed growth and poor productivity.”

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison said: “The Scottish Government is firmly committed to infrastructure investment as a key factor in securing inclusive economic growth and delivering high-quality public services.

“The challenging economic conditions of the last few years resulting from Brexit and high inflation as well as the real-terms fall in the capital grant allocation from the UK Government have led to delays for some infrastructure projects.

“Looking ahead we are having to prioritise projects and programmes so the capital spending available is targeted. We have also started work on delivering a more efficient approach to the management of public sector property that will save public funds and enable organisations to step towards a net zero estate.”