Majority ‘against lowering inheritance tax threshold’ – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Majority ‘against lowering inheritance tax threshold’ – poll

By Press Association
The Government is reportedly considering raising the inheritance tax threshold (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Government is reportedly considering raising the inheritance tax threshold (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The majority of people oppose any reduction in the £1 million inheritance tax threshold, new polling commissioned by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) suggests.

Only 20% advocate for a reduced tax, while the remainder, 60%, wants the tax to either remain as it is or be increased, according to the polling conducted by Opinium on behalf of the TUC.

The survey of 2,084 UK adults also found this opposition extends to those who voted for the Conservative Party in the 2019 general election, with 62% expressing a desire against cutting it.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak warned against the consequences of such a tax reduction, saying it was “reckless in the extreme” amid the ongoing strain on public services.

He said: “Nothing works in this country any more. But instead of getting on with fixing our public services, the Conservatives are considering a tax giveaway to millionaires.

“Abolishing inheritance tax would be a huge tax cut for a very small, very wealthy minority and drain £7 billion from the public purse each year.

The Government is reportedly considering raising the inheritance tax threshold, potentially leading to its complete elimination.

The move would come amid growing demands from prominent Tories, including former prime minister Liz Truss and former cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi.

But according to the TUC, the polling highlights a disparity between the Government’s considerations and the public’s desires.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak warned against the consequences of such a tax reduction, saying it was “reckless in the extreme” amid the ongoing strain on public services.

He said: “Nothing works in this country any more. But instead of getting on with fixing our public services, the Conservatives are considering a tax giveaway to millionaires.

“Abolishing inheritance tax would be a huge tax cut for a very small, very wealthy minority and drain £7 billion from the public purse each year.

“Slashing it would be reckless in the extreme and an act of levelling down.

“It’s no surprise that a clear majority of the public oppose lower inheritance tax thresholds and instead want the wealthiest to pay their fair share.

“At a time when our NHS is on its knees, school buildings are crumbling and runaway inequality is blighting every corner of the country, the last thing we need is an unfunded tax cut for the wealthiest.

“The Conservatives have broken Britain, and they seem hell-bent on making things even worse. It’s time for a reset. We need an economy that rewards work, not wealth.”

The polling was conducted by Opinium between August 23-25.

On Monday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was silent on speculation that he was considering changes to inheritance tax, saying only that “the most important tax cut I can deliver for the British people is to halve inflation”.

But Defence Secretary Grant Shapps described the duty as “punitive” and “deeply unfair”.

Inheritance tax is levied at 40%, but the vast majority of estates fall below the threshold, which can be up to £1 million for a couple, to incur the charge.