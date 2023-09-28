XL bully dogs ‘a danger to our communities’, Prime Minister insists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
XL bully dogs ‘a danger to our communities’, Prime Minister insists

By Press Association
People take part in a protest in central London, against the Government’s decision to add XL bully dogs to the list of prohibited breeds under the Dangerous Dogs Act (Jeff Moore/PA)
American XL bully dogs need to be banned because they are a “danger to our communities”, the Prime Minister has said.

But Rishi Sunak would not be drawn into whether plans to ban the breed would be enough to prevent further harm caused by the dogs.

Early in September, a 60-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog dangerously out of control after two men and an 11-year-old girl were injured by an XL bully crossbreed which was out of control in Birmingham.

Separately, Ian Price, a 52 year old man from Staffordshire, died in hospital after being attacked by two XL bullies.

Following a spate of attacks involving the dogs, the Prime Minister announced a ban of the breed will be brought into law by the end of this year.

XL bully owners marched through London over the weekend to protest against the ban, but were encouraged to leave their dogs at home.

Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Hollie Adams/PA)

Asked by BBC Radio West Midlands if the planned ban would be enough to stop more people being harmed, Mr Sunak said: “These American XL bully dogs are a danger to our communities and we are urgently working on ways to stop these attacks and to protect the public, not just in the West Midlands but across the country.

“Last week ministers brought together police and the experts… to define the breed of the dog, and then once we have defined the breed of the dog we will be able to ban the breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

“Those new laws will be in place by the end of the year.

“Exactly how that transition works, which you spoke to, is something that is being worked on between the police and the experts as I mentioned.

“But what is clear is these dogs are a danger to our communities and we are taking action to try and stop these attacks and protect the public.”

The XL bully, which is developed from the American pit bull terrier, is currently not a recognised as a specific breed by the Kennel Club.

Under the ban, owners could be required to neuter their dogs and muzzle them in public, the Government’s chief vet has suggested.