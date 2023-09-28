Sunak: NHS strikes ‘holding back progress’ on cutting waiting lists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Sunak: NHS strikes ‘holding back progress’ on cutting waiting lists

By Press Association
Junior doctors from the British Medical Association have staged walkouts (Danny Lawson/PA)
Junior doctors from the British Medical Association have staged walkouts (Danny Lawson/PA)

Rishi Sunak said doctors’ strikes have held back progress on his pledge to reduce NHS waiting times.

It comes after the number of appointments and procedures cancelled due to industrial action in the health service passed the one million milestone.

The latest figures released by NHS England this week followed four days of walkouts, including the first co-ordinated walkout by consultants and junior colleagues in history.

The Prime Minister, giving a string of local radio interviews on Thursday ahead of the Conservative Party conference, said he shared people’s frustration in the situation.

He told BBC Radio Cornwall: “I know people are frustrated. I’m frustrated because, having put this record funding in and worked really hard on it, it is frustrating that the strikes are holding back progress.”

He said: “A million appointments have now been cancelled or rescheduled because of the industrial action. People can get a sense of how much impact that is having.”

Mr Sunak said: “People will say: ‘Why don’t you just get round the table and talk?’ We have a process for pay and we do exactly that.”

The Prime Minister pointed out that agreements have been reached with more than a million NHS workers, including nurses and porters, and that the junior doctors have been offered more than anyone else in the public sector.

“Those are the facts and people will make up their own minds,” he said.

The average junior doctor is receiving an 8.8% pay increase and consultants are getting a 6% rise alongside reforms to their pensions, Health Secretary Steve Barclay said earlier this week, as he was commenting on the “grim” one million milestone.

Rishi Sunak visit to Hertfordshire
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak did a whirlwind tour of BBC local radio stations on Thursday (Hollie Adams/PA)

Mr Sunak listened as he was played a recording of a 77-year-old Cornwall pensioner, Roger Hollingsworth, describing his experience of long waits for an ambulance and then in hospital after a suspected heart attack.

He said: “Everyone will have a different story. Obviously Roger’s story is not acceptable. I’m not going to try and defend that.”

Commenting on Mr Hollingsworth’s account, Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting tweeted: “This is appalling.

“Rishi Sunak said this terrible case is indefensible, but then blamed NHS staff.

“He is the Prime Minister. When is he going to take some responsibility?”

Consultants walked out for 48 hours on September 19 and were joined by junior colleagues on September 20. The junior doctors’ strike then continued until 7am on September 23.

Junior doctors and consultants are set to stage another co-ordinated walkout on October 2, 3 and 4, according to the British Medical Association.