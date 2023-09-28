Oil prices edge higher as global demand reignites inflation worries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil prices edge higher as global demand reignites inflation worries

By Press Association
Oil demand is fuelling fears over global inflation (Jane Barlow/PA)
Oil prices have risen to the highest level in nearly a year as demand for the commodity prompts renewed worries over global inflation.

Brent crude oil surpassed 97 US dollars per barrel on Thursday, the highest level since early November.

It has been edging towards the 100 dollar mark which was last hit more than a year ago.

The recent spike in oil prices comes after two of the world’s biggest producers, Russia and Saudi Arabia, announced production cuts earlier this year.

The move helped boost the price of the commodity which has been climbing steadily since mid-August.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Concerns about tight supplies are fuelling the rise in oil prices, reigniting worries about inflation and the need for interest rates to stay higher for longer.

“Brent crude has swept past 97 US dollars a barrel as the effect of Saudi Arabia and Russia’s extended production cuts takes hold and data shows a faster than expected drawdown of crude stocks in the US.

“Despite slowing economies in Europe and fragility in China, global demand for oil for now continues to ramp up, to meet the seemingly insatiable needs for transportation, power generation and other petrochemical activities.

“The psychologically important milestone of 100 US dollars a barrel is in sight, which is prompting concerns about higher energy costs being passed on by companies in the form of higher prices.”

The Bank of England
The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged last week for the first time in nearly two years (Aaron Chown/PA)

Last week, the Bank of England voted to keep interest rates unchanged for the first time in almost two years.

But policymakers kept the door open for further rises in the future, promising to “take the decisions necessary” to return inflation to normal levels.

It comes as inflation in the UK slowed to 6.7% in August, down slightly from 6.8% in July, official figures showed.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve also decided to hold interest rates, while the European Central Bank pushed through another rate hike despite the eurozone economy teetering on the edge of a recession since last year, growing only 0.1% in each of the first two quarters this year.

“Another leg up in oil prices has added to the market worries about sticky inflation, thereby stoking fears that interest rates will stay higher for longer,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“The market is worried that supplies of oil are going to be tight and if prices keep going, it is going to cause a real headache for businesses and consumers.”