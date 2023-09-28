Rishi Sunak accused of using climate as ‘party political football’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak accused of using climate as ‘party political football’

By Press Association
Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Claire Coutinho was asked to provide clarity on the Government’s new approach to climate change-fighting policies (Aaron Chown/PA)
Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Claire Coutinho was asked to provide clarity on the Government’s new approach to climate change-fighting policies (Aaron Chown/PA)

Alarm bells are ringing over the Government’s ambitions to tackle the climate crisis, MPs have warned as they criticised Rishi Sunak’s rollback of net-zero policies.

The Commons Energy Security and Net Zero Committee suggested the Prime Minister is using green issues as a “party political football” and cast doubt over his claims the changes would save British families money.

Mr Sunak, last week, announced he was delaying the ban on new petrol and diesel cars by five years; weakening plans to strip out polluting gas and oil boilers; and scrapping policies forcing landlords to upgrade the energy efficiency of private rented homes.

In a scathing letter to Claire Coutinho, the newly-appointed Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary, committee chairman Angus MacNeil disputed that Mr Sunak’s move “can, in any way, be described as an ambitious environmental agenda”.

The independent MP suggested the Prime Minister’s decision to “unilaterally” change green policy had undermined decades-long political consensus on climate action.

He also criticised the way the policy shift was announced as the House of Commons was closed for the conference recess.

The letter said: “We would like to understand how the timing of this statement, just prior to political party conferences, and the lack of engagement with other party political leaders or elected representatives of the devolved assemblies, drives a consensus rather than potentially allowing climate to become a party political football with all of the detriment that this might entail.”

“We note that, should he have given his statement to the House, only 24 hours earlier, then he would have achieved his aim of bringing this kind of debate to Parliament rather than during a recess when Parliament would not be able to examine or analyse his proposals for almost three weeks.”

Net zero targets
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces fierce criticism from green-minded Tories, environmentalists and industry figures after watering down climate policies (Justin Tallis/PA)

Mr MacNeil urged Ms Coutinho, who faces a grilling from the cross-party committee on November 8, to commit to “future fundamental changes to the Government’s approach to net zero being made in Parliament rather than in less formal press statements”.

In setting out the changes, the Prime Minister argued that moving ahead with existing plans would pile “unacceptable costs” on British families.

The MPs recognise Mr Sunak’s concerns on pushing Government spending on net zero amid a cost-of-living crisis, Mr MacNeil wrote.

“We fail to understand, however, how the announced delays will actually make anything cheaper for the average person.

“It would seem that costs are simply being delayed, possibly to a time when those costs will be higher.”

He said the committee agrees that politicians need to “engage with net zero in a pragmatic, proportionate and realistic manner” and that “there are great gains to be made from the new green industries of the future”.

“We fail to understand, however, how delaying our engagement with the actions that we all agree are necessary can, in any way, be described as an ambitious environmental agenda.”

Mr MacNeil said the panel is seeking “urgent clarity” from Ms Coutinho on the consequences of the new approach and reassurance that it will not derail the UK’s progress towards the legally binding goal of hitting net zero by 2050.

“Alarm bells are ringing over the Government’s ambitions when it comes to its environmental agenda,” he said.