No separate ban on petrol car sales possible in Scotland, minister confirms

Holyrood ministers do not have the power to introduce a Scotland-only ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars, the Transport Secretary has confirmed.

Mairi McAllan spoke after First Minister Humza Yousaf insisted there is “no intention” for the Scottish Government to change key dates on the road to net zero – including for the phasing out of the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles.

It came after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pushed back the end point for the sale of petrol and diesel cars, which had been planned for 2030, by five years to 2035.

The UK Government on Thursday announced new targets, which will require 22% of new cars sold by manufacturers in the UK next year to be zero emission.

By the end of this decade, 80% of new cars and 70% of new vans sold in Great Britain should be zero emission – rising again to 100% by 2035.

Mairi McAllan said Scottish ministers ‘do not have the powers to enforce a sales ban’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms McAllan, the Transport and Net Zero Secretary, said the zero emission vehicle mandate from Westminster is a “critical next step in supporting the Scottish Government’s efforts to accelerate the shift to zero emission transport and our ambition for Scotland to reach net zero emissions by 2045”.

However she added: “The Prime Minister’s reckless decision to delay the ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans to 2035 will have serious implications for those ambitions as Scottish ministers do not have the powers to enforce a sales ban.”

She said the Scottish Government will “closely monitor the impact of the ZEV (zero emission vehicle) mandate over the coming years”.

Ms McAllan added a review in 2027 could “explore areas where the mandate could go further”, saying Scottish ministers will “continue to push the UK Government to end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030”.

Her comments came as UK Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the targets laid out by Westminster provide a “proportionate, pragmatic and realistic” route towards net zero vehicles

Mr Harper said: “Our mandate provides certainty for manufacturers, benefits drivers by providing more options and helps grow the economy by creating skilled jobs.”