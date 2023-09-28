Sunak fails to say how much unused Bibby Stockholm barge is costing taxpayers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Sunak fails to say how much unused Bibby Stockholm barge is costing taxpayers

By Press Association
The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Portland Port in Dorset (Ben Birchall/PA)
Rishi Sunak has failed to say how much the unused Bibby Stockholm barge is costing the taxpayer.

The Prime Minister said the giant vessel, docked in Portland Port, Dorset, is “viable” and currently going through “all the checks”.

But he did not disclose how much the barge, which has been unused since August, is draining from public coffers.

With a capacity of more than 500, the Government was hoping that use of the Bibby Stockholm, together with former military bases, would help reduce the amount it is spending on hotel bills for asylum seekers waiting for claims to be processed.

However, the discovery of Legionella bacteria in the water supply in August, only days after 39 asylum seekers had moved in, threw a spanner in the Government’s works.

Speaking to ITV News, the PM said: “We have got to find alternatives of which the barge is one of the options. But, more fundamentally, we have got to stop people coming here in the first place, because my view is that it should be this Government and our country who decides who comes here, not criminal gangs.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Pete Cziborra/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to ITV News (Pete Cziborra/PA)

On how much the barge is costing, Mr Sunak failed to answer, replying instead: “Well, we are going through all the checks to make sure that it passes all the vetting and inspection.”

Asked if it is viable, he said: “Yes, it is. It is viable.”

Responding to the PM’s comments, shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock said: “The barge is a symbol of Rishi Sunak’s total failure to clear the asylum backlog and tackle the criminal gangs that have taken hold on Britain’s borders.

“The taxpayer is already on the hook for £8 million per day for asylum hotels, and now the Prime Minister is refusing to say how much his latest failed gimmick is costing.

“Labour will end the Tories’ asylum farce – with a plan to tackle small boat crossings, including fast-tracking decisions and returns for safe countries, to clear the backlog and end hotel use.

“We’ll introduce a new cross-border police unit to target people-smuggling gangs and get a grip on this crisis.”