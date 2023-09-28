Views sought on later ‘go-live’ date for mandatory reimbursement of scam victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Views sought on later ‘go-live’ date for mandatory reimbursement of scam victims

By Press Association
The Payment Systems Regulator is now seeking views on a date of October 7 2024 (PA)
The Payment Systems Regulator is now seeking views on a date of October 7 2024 (PA)

The “go-live” date for new mandatory reimbursement rules in cases where people are tricked into transferring money to fraudsters could be pushed back by around six months.

The Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) previously consulted on a starting date of April 2 2024.

But it is now seeking views on a date of October 7 2024, which the regulator feels is more in line with industry evidence it has received to its consultation on when necessary systems will be in place.

Consumer group Which? said the delay means people who would have been protected “risk facing devastating financial losses on top of the emotional ordeal of being targeted by scammers”.

Currently, many banks have signed up to a voluntary reimbursement system for authorised push payment (APP) fraud, but there have been concerns about rules not always being applied consistently and customers sometimes being expected by firms to have a high level of technical knowledge.

A document published by the PSR on Thursday said: “The response from industry was that an April date was unachievable.

“We have listened to this feedback, and we would like to now invite views on further options and our preferred implementation (go-live) date of October 7 2024.”

It added: “We will not be confirming the implementation date of the reimbursement requirement in this consultation.

“Instead, we plan to confirm the implementation (go-live) date alongside the finalised legal instruments in December 2023.”

Paul Davis, director of fraud prevention at TSB, which operates its own fraud refund guarantee, said: “Since introducing our fraud refund guarantee in 2019, we have seen first-hand the life-changing impact that fraud refunds have on scam victims – so it’s clear that mandated refunds for all bank customers can’t come soon enough.

“But crucially, social media and telcos must step up and act to stop fraud from happening in the first place.”

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “Hundreds of millions of pounds are lost every year to bank transfer fraud, and victims desperately need stronger protections in the form of mandatory reimbursement in all but exceptional cases.

“It has been seven years since Which? first launched a super-complaint over the treatment of bank transfer fraud victims, and progress towards creating a reimbursement system that doesn’t blame innocent victims for being duped by callous fraudsters has been frustratingly slow. This further delay by the regulator means people who should have been protected risk facing devastating financial losses on top of the emotional ordeal of being targeted by scammers.

“There must be no backtracking on the PSR’s proposals to create a fairer and more consistent system of APP reimbursement. With bank transfer fraud continuing to cause misery for so many consumers, these changes can’t come soon enough.”

Chris Hemsley, managing director at the PSR, said: “The PSR is leading the way on the fight against APP fraud in the UK, providing consumers with a significant new level of protection against this devastating crime.

“As we progress with our plans, today’s proposed direction builds upon our recent consultations, making sure all the right foundations are in place for the new requirements to be implemented by industry as soon as possible and in the most effective way possible.”