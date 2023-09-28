Scottish minister backs internal SNP challenger to sitting MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Scottish minister backs internal SNP challenger to sitting MP

By Press Association
Christina McKelvie is supporting Grant Costello to be the SNP’s candidate in the seat (PA)


A Scottish Government minister has given her backing to an SNP staffer challenging for the seat of a sitting MP.

Culture minister Christina McKelvie is supporting Grant Costello to fight the newly-formed East Kilbride and Strathaven seat at the next election.

Mr Costello is currently engaged in a contest with MP Lisa Cameron, who currently represents East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow.

The minister joined East Kilbride MSP Collette Stevenson, who this week also expressed her support for the party staffer.

Christina McKelvie
Christina McKelvie said she supports Grant Costello to be the SNP candidate in the seat (PA)

In a statement posted by Mr Costello on X, formerly Twitter, Ms McKelvie – who represents the nearby Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse constituency at Holyrood – said: “I have known Grant for many years, I have campaigned alongside him on many issues.

“He has a proven track record of campaigning on the issues that matter to the people of East Kilbride and Strathaven.

“His campaign alongside the Scottish Youth Parliament to change the voting franchise for 16 and 17-year-olds for Scottish elections changed democracy for our young people, now that’s the kind of MP I want to work with in the years to come.

“That’s why I’m backing Grant.”

Lisa Cameron
Lisa Cameron is the current MP for East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)

Mr Costello was a member of the Scottish Youth Parliament and worked as an intern at the Herald newspaper during the 2015 election before starting work for the SNP, where he is now a digital media manager, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He has also garnered support from former East Kilbride MSP Linda Fabiani, who served as a minister under Alex Salmond, as well as a deputy presiding officer and the convener of the parliamentary inquiry into the handling of harassment complaints against Mr Salmond.

The contest comes as Dr Cameron claimed last week she had been “ostracised” by SNP colleagues at Westminster, accusing them of “group bullying” which had led to her suffering panic attacks.

The issue started, she claims, when she spoke out on behalf of the party staff member harassed by MP Patrick Grady.

Mr Grady was suspended from the Commons and apologised in the chamber after being found by an independent panel to have acted inappropriately.

But a leaked recording showed then SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford saying in a party group meeting that Mr Grady should be given their support.