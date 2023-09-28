Children sleeping on floor amid ‘bed poverty’ in cost of living crisis – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Children sleeping on floor amid ‘bed poverty’ in cost of living crisis – survey

By Press Association
As many as 6% of children surveyed said they were sleeping on the floor, according to Barnardo’s (Alamy/PA)
As many as 6% of children surveyed said they were sleeping on the floor, according to Barnardo’s (Alamy/PA)

The cost-of-living crisis has led to “bed poverty” where children in the UK end up sleeping on old mattresses on the floor because families are having to prioritise money for food and heating, a charity has said.

Barnardo’s said as many as 6% of children surveyed said they were sleeping on the floor due to not having a bed of their own in the past 12 months.

The charity said things like replacing mouldy bedding or fixing a rotten or broken bed are falling further down the list on family budgets as parents struggle to afford the essentials.

Child sleeping on the floor under a desk
Barnardo’s is warning of ‘bed poverty’ as parents prioritise food and heating (Alamy/PA)

The YouGov survey commissioned by Barnardo’s also found that of the 1,013 children aged between eight and 17 in Great Britain who took part, around one in 10 (9%) said they had shared a bed with another member of their family because they did not have a bed of their own.

The research also saw 1,049 parents of children under 18 surveyed, and one in 12 parents (8%) said their children were “tired all of the time” due to not having their own bed.

Barnardo’s chief executive, Lynn Perry, said the 6% figure equates to “at least one child in every classroom” sleeping on the floor because they do not have a bed of their own, something she branded “unacceptable” in a country as rich as the UK.

The online surveys carried out in August are of people in Great Britain only, and have been weighted and are representative, the charity said.

The charity took the survey results and, assuming the situation would be similar in Northern Ireland, applied the findings to come up with estimates across the UK based on Office for National Statistics population figures.

Barnardo’s said this meant there could be around 700,000 children sharing beds and more than 400,000 children sleeping on the floor across the UK because they do not have a bed of their own.

The charity said the estimates are borne out in its experience on the frontline, having helped 7,200 families to buy beds, mattresses, duvets, blankets and sheets between October 2022 and September 2023.

A recent survey of 100 of its frontline staff also saw countless examples given of families unable to afford to replace or repair broken beds, sharing beds, sleeping on the floor or a sofa and using broken or dirty mattresses.

The charity said staff had also heard from families using inadequate bedding which did not provide enough warmth in cold weather or bedding which was dirty, mouldy or soiled, including cots.

Ms Perry said: “Bed poverty is just one aspect of child poverty, yet it starkly illustrates the challenges faced by families not having enough money to afford the essentials needed to raise happy and healthy children.

“Families in crisis are having to prioritise essentials such as food, heating and electricity over things like replacing mouldy bedding or fixing a rotten or broken bed. Children are sharing beds and sleeping on the floor, all of which is affecting their development, attendance at school and their mental health.

“The Government must take urgent action to address these deep-rooted issues.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We know people are struggling with rising prices, which is why we are providing record financial support worth around £3,300 per household and driving down inflation to make everyone’s money go further.

“On top of this we are supporting families with food, clothing and other essential costs like beds through the Household Support Fund and have raised benefits and pensions by over 10%.”