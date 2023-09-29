GB News boss defends Lee Anderson ‘interview’ with Suella Braverman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GB News boss defends Lee Anderson ‘interview’ with Suella Braverman

By Press Association
Home Secretary Suella Braverman will appear on ‘Lee Anderson’s Real World’ (Yui Mok/PA)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman will appear on ‘Lee Anderson’s Real World’ (Yui Mok/PA)

The boss of GB News has insisted that an “interview” of Home Secretary Suella Braverman by her Conservative colleague Lee Anderson will be “duly impartial”.

Angelos Frangopoulos defended the broadcaster’s practice of getting Conservative MPs who are being paid to host shows to have discussions with their colleagues in Government.

With four serving Tory MPs on its bankroll, GB News has been coming under increasing scrutiny from Ofcom over the practice, and has once been found to have breached the rules.

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s State of The Nation
Lee Anderson and Tory colleague Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg on GB News (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The regulator is also investigating the channel over Laurence Fox’s comments about a female journalist that have widely been condemned as misogynistic.

Mr Frangopoulos insisted the MPs’ work is “absolutely permitted under the Ofcom rules”, arguing that none of them host “a news bulletin-based programme”.

“If that changes in the future then obviously we’ll look at it,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Pressed on why they decided not to get an impartial journalist to interview the minister, he said that they are “filling a gap in the landscape”.

“We’re not journalism for journalists, we’re journalism for people,” he said.

“The conversation that happened between people like Suella Braverman and Lee Anderson, they are conversations, they are not interviews in the same sense.”

Mr Anderson gets £100,000 a year for his show on top of his £86,584 MP’s salary, and he also serves as the Conservative Party’s deputy chairman.

He billed their discussion that will be aired on Lee Anderson’s Real World on Friday evening as an “exclusive scoop”, and as the “first interview on British soil since her landmark speech this week in the US”.

The under-fire GB News boss said: “We are confident that that programme will be fully compliant.

“We follow the rules very closely and it will be duly impartial on the platform that it airs.”

Ofcom chief executive Dame Melanie Dawes has said that the interview could comply with its rules as long as the “overall show … preserves due impartiality”.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak has defended Lee Anderson (Alastair Grant/PA)

Earlier this month, Ofcom found that an interview with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt carried out by married Tory MPs Esther McVey and Philip Davies broke due impartiality rules.

The regulator said it had “failed to represent and give due weight to an appropriately wide range of significant views on a matter of major political controversy”.

Mr Frangopoulos defended the interview, saying that the Tory MPs, seen as being on the right of the party, were interviewing a Chancellor he described as “centrist”.

The BBC’s veteran journalist Nick Robinson suggested that approach to impartiality could be considered “GB Newspeak”, in the vein of the euphemistic and propagandistic language characterised in George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four.

“I disagree,” Mr Frangopoulos said.

“What you’re looking at here is just a different way of carrying out discussions and extracting information out of a process that really has been locked up, where it has been journalists speaking along the same lines all the time and extracting the same information.”

Tory MP Caroline Nokes has criticised her colleagues who are “swanning off” to present television shows while they have got a “day job to do”.

But Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has praised Mr Anderson as doing a “fantastic job” for his constituents in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, and gave him “total support”.