Renewables bosses urge ministers to publish energy plan ‘as soon as possible’

By Press Association
Green energy body Scottish Renewables has hit out ministers over the delay the Scottish Government’s energy strategy. (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Renewables chiefs have criticised Scottish ministers after their forthcoming energy strategy was delayed until 2024.

Energy minister Gillian Martin told MSPs at Holyrood that the key blueprint would be published by next summer.

However, Scottish Renewables complained that the plan had been due in the spring of 2022 – with communications and strategy director Nick Sharpe saying: “A delay of more than two years is not the pace at which policy making should move in an emergency.”

With the UK Government “slowing down on its journey to net-zero” after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pushed back the date on ending the sale of new petrol and diesel cars at the same time as he watered down plans to phase out gas boilers, Mr Sharpe insisted it was “vital that the Scottish Government sets out as soon as possible” plans to deliver on its energy strategy and just transition plan.

His comments came as he insisted the renewables sector needed “clear direction” from ministers if Scotland is to maintain its position was “world leader” in green energy.

Nick Sharpe of Scottish Renewables insisted it was ‘vital’ the Scottish Government publish its energy strategy as soon as possible (Scottish Renewables/PA)

Mr Sharpe stated: “Make no mistake, we are in a global race to secure the enormous benefits of transitioning to a net-zero energy system.

“The renewable energy industry needs clear direction now to ensure Scotland maintains its position as a world leader in clean power, or we face losing the billions of pounds of investment that a first-mover advantage can deliver.”

Ms Martin insisted: “Delivering on our climate obligations with an unwavering commitment to a fair and just journey to net zero is an absolute priority for the Scottish Government.”

She confirmed that the government planned to publish its energy strategy and just transition plan, to support the move away from fossil fuels “by next summer”, with the minister adding this would set out “how we intend to create a net zero energy system that delivers affordable, secure and clean energy while benefiting communities across Scotland by providing high quality jobs and economic opportunities”.