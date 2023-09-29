Winter fuel allowance could be scaled back to cover triple lock costs – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Winter fuel allowance could be scaled back to cover triple lock costs – report

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak is reportedly considering scrapping the winter fuel allowance for all but the poorest pensioners (Yui Mok/PA)
Rishi Sunak may cut the winter fuel allowance for all but the poorest pensioners as part of a bid to retain the pensions triple lock, according to reports.

It follows reports that the Prime Minister will fight the next general election on a promise to keep the triple lock – which guarantees the state pension will increase by the highest of inflation, average earnings or 2.5% – despite concerns about its cost.

According to Sky News, one way the Prime Minister could fund the pledge would be to remove the annual winter fuel allowance for most pensioners, with the exception of those poorest on pension credit support.

No 10 sources distanced themselves from suggestions that such a proposal was being considered.

It comes as Mr Sunak and Tory MPs prepare to travel to Manchester for the annual Conservative conference.

Rishi Sunak is reportedly planning to fight the next general election on a promise to keep the triple lock (PA)

The future of the triple lock has dogged Conservative ministers over recent weeks, amid speculation that officials are considering tweaks to save money by changing the way the link to average earnings works.

The Liberal Democrats warned the Prime Minister against any move to scrap the winter fuel allowance.

The party’s work and pensions spokesperson Wendy Chamberlain said it would be a “slap in the face for pensioners facing soaring energy bills this winter”.

“Rishi Sunak must be living on another planet if he thinks this is the answer to the country’s problems. Pensioners have worked hard and paid their taxes all their lives, they shouldn’t be made to pay the price for the Conservative Party crashing the economy,” she said.

Simon Francis, co-ordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, also warned that any such move would be a “death sentence” for pensioners.

“Last year alone we saw around 5,000 excess winter deaths caused by living in cold, damp homes. Many more saw their health conditions deteriorate. Now Rishi Sunak wants to condemn more pensioners to live in these conditions.

“Energy bills are likely to stay high for the next two years according to expert predictions so this proposal – even if it only starts next year – is highly dangerous,” he said.

A Government spokesman said: “We have protected pensioners with the biggest State Pension increase in history this year as well as boosting Pension Credit – worth around £3,500-a-year for those on the lowest incomes.

“On top of Winter Fuel Payments, pensioners will get another £300 this winter to help with essential costs, and we are bearing down on inflation to make everyone’s money go further.”