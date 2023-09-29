UK announces new sanctions on Russian officials involved in ‘sham’ elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK announces new sanctions on Russian officials involved in ‘sham’ elections

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the UK will never recognise Russia’s claims to Ukrainian territory (James Manning/PA)
UK sanctions have been imposed on Russian officials involved in “sham” elections in annexed Ukrainian territory.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the 11 new designations are in response to attempts by Russia to legitimise its illegal control of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk and Crimea.

Those sanctioned include: the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Russia; CEC official Natalya Budarina; Andrey Alexeyenko, who was appointed head of the so-called Kherson regional administration; and Marina Zakharova, appointed head of the so-called election commission in Kherson.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “Russia’s sham elections are a transparent, futile attempt to legitimise its illegal control of sovereign Ukrainian territory.

“You can’t hold ‘elections’ in someone else’s country.

“The UK will never recognise Russia’s claims to Ukrainian territory – Crimea, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson are Ukraine.”

The sanctions include restrictions on movement and finances, the FCDO said.

The department also said the Ukrainian population living in the temporarily controlled territories has endured “large-scale atrocities at the hands of Russian forces”.

In October 2022, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution that condemned Russia for the “illegal so-called referendums in regions within the internationally recognised borders of Ukraine” and the “attempted illegal annexation of the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia”.

The resolution declared the “unlawful actions” of Russia have “no validity under international law and do not form the basis for any alteration of the status of these regions of Ukraine” before urging Moscow to “immediately and unconditionally reverse its decisions”.