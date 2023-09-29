Braverman warns of ‘disintegration in society’ if borders are not controlled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Braverman warns of ‘disintegration in society’ if borders are not controlled

By Press Association
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has faced backlash after a speech made about migration in the US (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Home Secretary has predicted that there will be a “disintegration in our society” if action is not taken to curb the number of migrants arriving in Britain via small boats.

Suella Braverman, speaking to GB News, repeated an argument made in her speech on migration in the United States this week that the threshold for claiming asylum needs to be raised.

The senior Conservative’s comments indicate she does not plan to back down on her calls for the international reform of refugee rules — such as the United Nations’ Refugee Convention — despite facing backlash, including from her own party.

In a speech to a centre-right think tank in Washington DC, Mrs Braverman warned that the West faced an “existential” threat if countries were not able to control their borders from unauthorised arrivals.

Senior Tory MPs have criticised Tuesday’s speech, singling out her comments arguing that being discriminated against for being gay or a woman should not grant a person refugee status in the UK.

At least three ministers are among those who have complained, according to The Times, with the newspaper saying Chief Whip Simon Hart is expected to speak with the Home Secretary to convey the upset in the Tory ranks before their party conference starts in Manchester on Sunday.

In an interview with the deputy Tory chairman for his programme Lee Anderson’s Real World, Mrs Braverman said migration was an international crisis that requires a “global solution”.

She said: “Whether it is New York City, whether it is the border with Texas, whether it is Italy, whether it is the Channel, we need to look again at whether these international rules are fit for purpose.

“And what I said in my speech is that there is a lot at stake. There is democratic legitimacy which is at stake.

Lee Anderson in the Commons
The Home Secretary was speaking to Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson (Jessica Taylor/PA)

“People want control of their borders and they want government to get a grip on this and if we don’t it will lead to a disintegration in our society.

“And we need to change — we need to change some of the definitions relating to refugee persecution. It needs to be a high bar if someone is coming to our country fleeing persecution, not a low bar.”

She said it was “reasonable” to question whether accords such as the Refugee Convention, which 149 states have signed up to, are still fit for purpose.

“I don’t think they are,” she added.

The UN’s refugee agency, hitting back at Mrs Braverman’s Stateside speech, has denied there is any need for reform or a relaxation of the definition of a refugee.

Mrs Braverman is battling to help deliver the Prime Minister’s pledge of stopping the boats from crossing the Channel – one of five commitments that Rishi Sunak hopes to deliver ahead of a likely election next year.

More than 24,000 migrants have arrived into the UK via small boats since January, although that figure is down at least a quarter on the same period last year.

The Home  Secretary said there was “no humanitarian reason” for somebody to cross between France and the UK without having permission to be in Britain.

She also repeated her claim that asylum seekers were “gaming the system”, including lying about their ages when applying to be allowed to stay in the UK.

“We know that in about 50% of cases, when we challenge the age, the Government is right and the claimants are wrong, and they are actually adults pretending to be children,” she said on Friday.

“They may lie about their religion, they may lie about being married to someone or having a family member here.

“So there is a lot of gaming of our system, and we need to inject more rigour and robustness into our framework. And actually deterrents — and that is why our partnership with Rwanda is absolutely central to solving this problem.”