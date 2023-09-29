86% of new students ‘say living costs made them more worried about university’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
86% of new students ‘say living costs made them more worried about university’

By Press Association
Nearly nine in 10 students starting their first year at university believe the cost-of-living crisis has made them more worried about going to university from a financial perspective, according to Nationwide Building Society (Chris Radburn/PA)
Nearly nine in 10 (86%) students starting their first year at university believe the cost-of-living crisis has made them more worried about going to university from a financial perspective, according to a survey.

Three-quarters (76%) of new university students said living costs were a key consideration when choosing the location to study, Nationwide Building Society found.

Just over seven in 10 (72%) considered living at home during the first year due to money concerns.

Over half (56%) of new students said their parents or guardians will be able to support them financially during their first year at university.

But the cost-of-living crisis is also a factor for parents, with 69% of students saying it has impacted the level of financial support that parents and guardians can provide this year.

Censuswide surveyed more than 1,000 students across the UK who are starting their first year at university for the research.

Tom Riley, director of retail products at Nationwide Building Society, which offers a FlexStudent account, said: “Heading off to university should be a joyous time for students, but our research shows they are making that journey with a significant amount of financial trepidation.

“This is especially prevalent at the moment with the cost-of-living crisis impacting how much support parents and guardians can provide.

“It can be tough for students financially as it’s often the first time they’re managing their own household budget. Outgoings can sometimes outstrip income, which is usually why many students are likely to turn to part-time work to top up their income.”