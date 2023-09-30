Rail strikes on start and end date of Tory conference not political – Aslef

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rail strikes on start and end date of Tory conference not political – Aslef

By Press Association
Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan (Lucy North/PA)
Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan (Lucy North/PA)

Train drivers are striking on the start and end dates of the Conservative Party conference for industrial, not political, reasons, Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan has said.

Members of the drivers’ union Aslef at 16 train operators in England are on strike on Saturday, and then again on Wednesday, coinciding with the start and end of the annual autumn Tory conference in Manchester.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper told Sky News drivers were taking part in a “political strike” aimed at disrupting the conference.

Mr Whelan joined rail workers on a picket line at London Euston station on Saturday morning, alongside a cardboard model of Mr Harper mocked up as the main character from the Where’s Wally? children’s books.

Aslef Where's Harper poster
Aslef poster displayed at a picket line at Euston station in London (Lucy North/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Whelan said: “We’ve targeted the Tory Party conference, the start date and the finish date of it, not for political reasons but for industrial reasons.

“To say to Mr Harper: we haven’t seen you since last December.

“Where’s Harper? Where’s Wally? That’s the theme today.”

In a statement from the union, Mr Whelan added: “Those who have, falsely, accused us of targeting events in the past, to hide their own shortcomings, and bad faith, have inspired us to take action on these days (during the Tory Party conference).”

He said Aslef members are “in it for the long haul” and that industrial action “isn’t about a general secretary or a union executive committee”.

“It’s about our members,” Mr Whelan said.

“We will keep on striking to make the voice of our members heard.”

Aslef also staged strikes disrupting travel to the the Tory Party conference last year.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper
Transport Secretary Mark Harper (Lucy North/PA)

But Mr Harper told Sky News: “The strike this weekend, people can see that it is timed to coincide with the Conservative Party conference, so it is very much a political strike called by the general secretary of Aslef, who sits on the Labour Party’s national executive committee.”

The Conservative Cabinet minister said he had put a “fair and reasonable” pay offer, along with “essential” rail reforms, to Aslef during pay negotiations.

He continued: “An average salary of a train driver today is £60,000 for a 35-hour, four-day week.

“The pay offer that is on the table, if it was accepted, would take that to a £65,000-a-year salary for a four-day, 35-hour week, I think most people would think that is quite reasonable.

“My message is to the union: put the offer to your members and see whether they accept it or not.

“And stop disrupting the general public and actually putting people off using trains, which is not in the long-term interests of the rail industry or their members.”

The 16 companies affected include: Avanti West Coast; Chiltern Railways; c2c; CrossCountry; East Midlands Railway; Greater Anglia; GTR Great Northern Thameslink; Great Western Railway; Island Line; LNER; Northern Trains; Southeastern; Southern/Gatwick Express; South Western Railway; TransPennine Express; and West Midlands Trains.