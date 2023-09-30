Government ‘ramping up’ home energy help scheme – Harvie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Government ‘ramping up’ home energy help scheme – Harvie

By Press Association
The Scottish Government says it is ‘ramping up’ a scheme to improve heating systems in some homes (PA)
The Scottish Government is pledging to make up to £728 million available in the next seven years to help Scots tackle fuel poverty by installing greener heating systems.

Zero carbon buildings minister Patrick Harvie said the Government is “ramping up” support to householders by making the money available through the Warmer Homes Scotland programme.

The scheme, which was set up in 2015, has already helped more than 35,000 older or lower income households to make their homes warmer and more affordable to heat.

Mr Harvie said the Government is now looking to “offer more support per household, allowing us to deliver whole-house retrofit and install more measures in individual properties”.

He added there will be a “focus on climate-friendly heating where this is financially and technically possible”.

His comments come after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak watered down the UK Government’s plans to phase out gas boilers by 2035, creating an exemption for about a fifth of households to potentially never make the change to alternatives such as heat pumps.

Patrick Harvie said the Warmer Homes Scotland scheme will focus on ‘climate-friendly heating’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Harvie said the Scottish Government is “ramping up our support and making a long-term investment in helping those in fuel poverty through the energy transition”.

He added: “This is an important element of our overall package of support, sitting alongside our grants and loans for heating and energy efficiency, which remain the most generous in the UK.

“We will continue to do all we can within the scope of our powers and budget to tackle poverty and support those in greatest need.

“We are committed to a heat transition that takes people with us and that shows clearly why a rapid shift away from fossil fuels is necessary.”

Moving away from equipment such as gas boilers could “liberate people from the insecurity of fossil fuel prices”, Mr Harvie said, providing Scots with “warm and healthy homes while tackling fuel poverty and climate breakdown”.

Criticising the Tories at Westminster, he added: “Only 10 days ago the UK Government signalled a significant retreat from steps they could have taken to support changes in home heating and tackle the climate crisis.

“In stark contrast, we are committed to introducing legislation in this parliamentary term and to supporting people through this transition.”