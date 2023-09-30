Most MSPs want more freedom to vote with conscience, survey suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Most MSPs want more freedom to vote with conscience, survey suggests

By Press Association
Research found 65% of MSPs questioned want more ability to vote in Holyrood with their conscience (PA)
Research found 65% of MSPs questioned want more ability to vote in Holyrood with their conscience (PA)

Almost two-thirds of MSPs want more freedom to vote with their conscience, a survey of Holyrood politicians has found.

Total Research polled 53 MSPs for Holyrood magazine, and found 65% of them support more freedom.

The findings are published after SNP members in the Scottish Parliament voted to suspend veteran MSP Fergus Ewing from their group for a week after he voted against the Government in a vote of confidence against a Green minister.

Mr Ewing, who has been an SNP MSP since Holyrood was established in 1999, has also spoken out against the Government on issues such as the party’s powersharing deal with the Scottish Greens, the stalled deposit return scheme, and the new licensing scheme for short-term lets.

Fergus Ewing
Fergus Ewing faces a suspension from the Holyrood SNP group (PA)

The poll also revealed 55% of the MSPs questioned said they belong to a specific religion or faith, with just under a quarter (23%) saying religion has a very important role in their life.

In the SNP leadership contest this year, candidate Kate Forbes sparked a backlash after she spoke out about her religious beliefs, saying she would have voted against same-sex marriage if she had been an MSP at the time the legislation went through Parliament.

Christianity is the most common religious group MSPs said they are a member of, but others gave their faith as either Islam or Hinduism.

More than three-quarters (77%) of the politicians who responded said they were brought up in a religious setting.

Just over a third (35%) said they feel directed by the teachings of their religion, but only a fifth (21%) said this influences how they make decisions in the Scottish Parliament, when, for example, voting on legislation or contributing to debates.

Kate Forbes suffered a backlash after speaking about her religious beliefs during the SNP leadership campaign (Paul Campbell/PA)

More than half (55%) said they feel comfortable airing their religious views in public, while 18% said they feel belonging to a religious group is a barrier to progression in politics.

One MSP said: “My religion influences my beliefs in social justice and fairness, and it is these I try my best to live by in practice.”

Another said: “Politics must be respectful of faith even if it is not observed by politicians.”

An overwhelming majority (96%) of the MSPs questioned said sectarianism is still a problem Scotland needs to tackle.

One MSP said: “Scotland still has spectacular issues with sectarianism, which has seeped into our politics.

“By its very nature, unionism and nationalism attracts the divisions of long-held Protestant/Catholic divisions in society, akin to, but thankfully not as destructive as, Northern Irish politics.

“It is there but no-one wants to talk about it.”