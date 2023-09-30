Tighter restrictions on bomb-making chemicals in wake of Manchester attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tighter restrictions on bomb-making chemicals in wake of Manchester attack

By Press Association
A woman by the Glade of Light, a memorial to the 22 people murdered in the Manchester Arena terror attack (Mark Waugh/Manchester City Council/PA)
A woman by the Glade of Light, a memorial to the 22 people murdered in the Manchester Arena terror attack (Mark Waugh/Manchester City Council/PA)

Measures to crackdown on the sale of bomb-making chemicals will come into force on Sunday.

The move to tighten restrictions on explosive substances follows the UK Government’s commitment to review whether laws were tough enough to protect the public following the Manchester Arena terror attack in 2017.

Under the changes, there will be stricter requirements on reporting suspicious activity, including new obligations for online marketplaces.

Customer information, such as photo identification, will be recorded when selling regulated materials to business users.

The changes, first announced in January, will come into force through updates to the Poisons Act.

Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old born and raised in Manchester, detonated a homemade bomb in his rucksack in the City Room foyer area of the Arena at the end of a concert by US pop star Ariana Grande on May 22 six years ago.

The blast killed 22 people and injured hundreds of others.

The Home Office announced, as part of Sunday’s changes, that new restrictions on poisons will also be introduced.

Additional substances have been added to the list of regulated poisons, including 2,4-dinitrophenol, also known as DNP.

The substance has taken the lives of many young people in the UK, Home Office officials said.

Other substances to be added include zinc phosphide and hexamine, often used in fireworks.

Tom Tugendhat
Security minister Tom Tugendhat has announced an extended ban on bomb-making chemicals (James Manning/PA)

The update to the legislation means it will be a criminal offence to sell those substances to members of the public without a valid licence.

Security minister Tom Tugendhat said: “The deaths of dozens of young people at the hands of criminals selling chemicals like DNP is a tragedy.

“These new measures will help prevent dangerous controlled substances from falling into the wrong hands.”

Adrian Simpson, the British Retail Consortium’s products adviser, said: “Retailers play an important part in spotting any suspicious activity from customers when buying particular chemical products, and will take additional steps to verify legitimacy of a purchase through more thorough ID checks.

“We welcome these new strengthened measures – retailers are vital in protecting the public by ensuring that all changes are clearly communicated to their customers.

“They will provide additional information online to explain the risks associated with certain products.”

Andrew Quinn, head of food crime at the Food Standards Agency, said: “DNP can, and does, kill.

“This is why we strongly support the Home Office on the reclassification of DNP as a poison as well as the police on tackling criminals who supply this killer chemical.”

Ministers consulted on the measures between December 2021 and March 2022 before laying secondary legislation at the start of 2023 to tighten controls on the additional chemicals and poisons, with the ban coming into force on Sunday.

The Poisons Act 1972 sets out controls of chemicals which can be used to make explosives and poisons, restricting the general public’s access to the most dangerous materials.

It permits a licensing regime for the purchase and use of regulated substances where there is a legitimate need and no safer alternative.