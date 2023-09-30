Education union calls for mandatory anti-racism training for school staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Education union calls for mandatory anti-racism training for school staff

By Press Association
A union has called for anti-racism training for school staff (PA)
Anti-racism training for school staff should be mandatory, an education leaders’ union has said.

The NAHT, which made its call at the beginning of black history month, said there needs to be a “centralised, anti-racist approach to education” which is underpinned by staff training.

The union said that being anti-racist goes further than simply being aware of racism, and involves training people to spot it and call it out.

Paul Whiteman, the union’s general secretary, said: “Education can play a pivotal role in tackling discrimination, improving awareness and challenging prejudice.

“But we know that racism and racial inequality continues to exist within the education sector, as it does across society. We are committed as an organisation to helping our members actively address this.

“It matters for the health, well-being and futures of school leaders, their staff, and the pupils and communities that they serve.

“That’s why NAHT is calling for a centralised, anti-racist approach to education, underpinned by regular, mandatory anti-racism training for all staff.

“This needs to go further than simply being aware of racism – anti-racism requires action to change and create policies, practices and procedures to promote racial equity. We need everyone who works in schools to be empowered to do this, in order to bring about true change.

“We see this as a necessary part of the Keeping Children Safe In Education (KCSIE) training, to ensure that all children are protected by this requirement.”

The current approach is that headteachers and governing bodies are seen as responsible for making decisions about how best to educate staff on their school’s responsibilities for safeguarding and child protection.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Racism has absolutely no place in our schools and the Equality Act is clear that discrimination against pupils on the basis of their race is unlawful. Statutory teacher standards are also clear that teachers should be attentive to the needs of all pupils.

“Schools should have measures in place to prevent all forms of bullying, including racism and discrimination. In the event that an incident occurs, swift and decisive action should be taken to resolve it.”