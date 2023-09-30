What will change as the single-use plastic ban for businesses comes into force?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What will change as the single-use plastic ban for businesses comes into force?

By Press Association
Businesses can no longer sell certain plastic items (Ben Birchall/PA)
Businesses can no longer sell certain plastic items as bans and restrictions have come into force in England.

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey announced the ban in January as part of efforts to reduce the amount of non-recyclable material ending up in bins and then going to landfill or incineration.

Here the PA news agency goes through the ban’s key features.

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

– What businesses are affected?

All businesses – including retailers, takeaways, food vendors, stalls and hospitality firms – are affected by the new regulations.

– What will change?

Single-use plastics will be replaced with different materials for, or reusable alternatives to, single-use.

– Why is the change coming into place?

The new regulations come as part of efforts to cut down on plastic pollution, protect the environment and help to cut litter.

– What is banned?

Businesses cannot supply single-use plastic cutlery, balloon sticks and polystyrene cups and food containers.

The ban on these items includes online and over-the-counter sales and supply, items from new and existing stock, all types of single-use plastic, including biodegradable, compostable and recycled, and items wholly or partly made from plastic, including coating or lining, according to the Government website.

– What is still allowed?

The use of single-use plastic plates, trays and bowls will be restricted.

Businesses can still supply these items if they are used as packaging in shelf-ready, pre-packaged food items.

These items will instead be part of the extended producer responsibility (EPR) scheme, which will ensure manufacturers pay the cost of recycling their packaging and is expected to come into effect in 2025.

– What are the consequences of not adhering to the new regulations?

Businesses could be fined if they continue to supply banned single-use plastics after Sunday.

Local authorities will be able to carry out inspections to make sure the rules are being followed, the Government said.