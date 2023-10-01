‘Not for EU’ labels introduced alongside new red and green lanes for NI goods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘Not for EU’ labels introduced alongside new red and green lanes for NI goods

By Press Association
A green/red lane system for the movement of goods comes into effect into Northern Ireland on Sunday (Liam McBurney/PA)
A green/red lane system for the movement of goods comes into effect into Northern Ireland on Sunday (Liam McBurney/PA)

A green/red lane system for the movement of goods and “not for EU” labels are among key measures of the Windsor Framework coming into effect for Northern Ireland on Sunday.

Goods coming into the region which are travelling to the Republic of Ireland or elsewhere in the EU will use the conceptual “red lane”, which includes customs declarations and some checks.

Goods to be sold in Northern Ireland will use a notional “green lane” with minimal paperwork and no checks.

Companies that use the green lane will be signed up to a trusted trader scheme.

The Windsor Framework has already introduced the same VAT, alcohol duty and energy tax rules as the rest of the UK to Northern Ireland, which did not exist under the Protocol.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said the vast majority of Northern Ireland’s economic life remains “umbilically connected to the rest of the UK”, with most of the economy untouched by anything in the Windsor Framework, adding that concerns over the supply of human medicines have been addressed.

Sunday’s changes are designed to cut paperwork and red tape for many traders.

Mr Heaton-Harris wrote in the News Letter on Saturday: “The steak bake or infamous sausage roll will never again need to be accompanied by a signed certificate from a vet to move into NI from GB, removing a major irritant with the old arrangements.”

Consumers may notice some changes in Northern Ireland and parts of the UK with the introduction of “not for EU” labels and other information in stores on some products, to prevent these from being sold in Ireland.

These labels on meat and dairy will apply in stores in Great Britain next year.

Stuart Anderson, head of public affairs for Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry said: “A significant amount of work has been undertaken in a short time to get us to this implementation phase, particularly by those involved in the retail supply chain.

“These are new processes being applied to what are often high-volume and complex movements.

“But business has worked hard to ensure we get off to the best possible start.

“This is new for everyone involved.

“Continued engagement and a solutions-focused approach with government will be important to help businesses adapt and deal with any issues as and when they arise.”