Sunak challenged over public view of him as ‘rich’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak challenged over public view of him as ‘rich’

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appearing on the BBC One current affairs programme Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg at Media City in Salford (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appearing on the BBC One current affairs programme Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg at Media City in Salford (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Rishi Sunak has insisted that his decision to reduce the pace of net zero measures showed he was on the side of cash-strapped households despite his personal wealth.

The Prime Minister – who with his wife Akshata Murty has an estimated net worth of £529 million – was shown a word cloud on the BBC which suggested the main thing the public thought about him was he was “rich”.

But Mr Sunak pointed to his decisions on easing the shift away from gas boilers and petrol and diesel cars as signs he understood the cost pressures facing people.

“That is a decision which was motivated by me wanting to ease the burden on families,” he told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme.

“And again, I get lots of criticism from people about that, people who could happily afford to rip out that boiler, install incredibly expensive energy efficiency upgrades in their rural home that’s off the gas grid, or change their car sooner than is necessary.

“It might be fine for them to do all those things. I don’t think it’s right, I don’t think it’s necessary. I want to save families £5-, £10-, £15-, £20,000. That’s why I made the decision I did.”

He suggested that critics of his approach were on the “extremes” of the debate.

At a rally with Tory activists, he said: “The extremes on this debate dominate. They came for me and they will keep coming.

“But we will focus on doing what we believe is right for the long term for our country.”

During his interview with Kuenssberg, Mr Sunak dodged a question on which of Boris Johnson or Liz Truss was the better prime minister – “everyone has great strengths and everyone brings something different to the job” – but took aim at Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Conservative Party Conference 2023
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He suggested that Sir Keir was “hiding” from setting out his true approach on key issues.

Asked if there was anything he admired about Sir Keir, the Prime Minister said: “I’m not interested in talking about personalities, people can make up their own minds.

“I’m interested in setting out my vision for the country, and people can make their own judgment.

“But what I would say is: you’ve got to take a stand on things.

“I don’t expect everyone to agree with me on everything, but people will have a clear idea of what I believe, what I stand for, and the direction in which I want to lead the country.

“I don’t think actually saying nothing, hiding, is the right type of leadership. I think that’s an abdication of leadership, quite frankly.”

Setting out his own vision, Mr Sunak said: “We’re going to do things differently. We’re going to change how we do politics. And that’s how we’re going to change our country.”